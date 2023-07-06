Dodgers Send Pirates Down With The Ship

Bobby Miller holds on for a much needed Dodger win - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Twenty-seven-year-old Pirates starter Osvaldo Bido, Los Hidalgos, Dominican Republic, is making his fifth career start and first-ever start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers Bobby Miller will be facing the Pirates for the first time. He has started seven games this year and owns a 4-1 record with an ERA of 4.23 (18 earned runs over 38.1 innings pitched) with thirty-five strikeouts.

Miller threw twelve pitches 100-101 in the first inning, striking out the side. The only problem was one of those 101 fireballs traveled 411 feet off the bat of Bryan Reynolds to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Bobby Miller's 3Ks in the 1st (101mph & 2 100mph). ⛽️⛽️⛽️ pic.twitter.com/bT5NCWr5bs — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2023

In the fourth inning, he gave up a double, single, and three-run home run to Jack Suwinski, who leads the Pirates in home runs with nineteen, before he got anyone out.

Miller did settle down and finished with a line of 5.2 innings, five hits, four runs earned, one walk, and seven strikeouts. Manager Dave Roberts stretched him out as he threw 101 pitches, 63 for strikes. Miller showed great poise and confidence after that shaky start.

But the Dodgers came roaring back in the fifth inning. Scoring four runs on back-to-back home runs. First, a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez, followed by a solo shot from David Peralta, Valencia, Venezuela, giving LA a 6-4 lead.

One pleasant note for the Dodgers was the recently acquired Ryan Brasier. He entered the game with the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh inning and got the next three batters to all make out on infield plays.

The Pirates put a scare in the 45,403 who thought they were seeing a repeat of last night’s disastrous top of the ninth when Pittsburgh scored three runs to take a two-run lead to stun the Dodgers. Daniel Hudson came in to close the game and loaded the bases with no outs. He then faced the number three, four, and five hitters in a feisty Pirate order.

Fortunately, he struck out two with a lazy fly ball to left between the strikeouts to end the game. The third-base umpire D.J. Reyburn called the last strikeout emphatically to end the game. Miller got the win and improved to 5-1.

Tomorrow will be the last game in this four-game series as the Dodgers look to gain some ground on the Diamondbacks before the All-Star break.

