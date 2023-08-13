Dodgers Shine In Fernandomania Weekend

Julio Urías and Dodgers pull off an outstanding Fernandomania Weekend in LA - Image Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers/MLB/Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CA — Before I talk about today’s eventful day at Dodger Stadium, I want to talk about some positive things I see with this team that is beginning to pull away from the rest of the NL Western Division. The Dodger bullpen has looked good in the past few games, both home and on the road, and with Joe Kelly being put on the IL with an elbow/forearm problem today, they should be worried.

But fortunately, the big stopper has been Ryan Brasier. He could be the best pick-up for them.

Signing him as a free agent on June 14th after Boston released him, Brasier has pitched incredibly in some nail-biting situations. The Dodgers worked with him on developing a cutter to go along with a slider that has always been good, and it is working well for him.

But about the big day. The tribute to retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s #34. This weekend has been a gigantic celebration of Latino culture, including Mexico’s unique foods and the music of live Mariachi bands every day. Today, the Dodgers will wear their Los Dodgers uniforms to honor Fernando on the last day of “Fernandomania” weekend in Los Angeles.

They also continue to do it every time Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico, takes the mound for them, and today all eyes will be on the Latino star. Like Fernando Valenzuela, Julio burst onto the scene at 24-years-old as a chubby lefty from Mexico. He didn’t start with eight straight complete games and five shutouts like Fernando.

Today it is impossible to do that because of all the restrictions put on starting pitchers by the young analytical geniuses who send the script to the manager for the day’s game.

Julio was the closer in the 2020 World Series final game. He showed everyone he had the makeup to be a big-league pitcher under immense pressure on the biggest of stages when coming into the game in the seventh inning with a one-run lead. He proceeded to retire all seven batters he faced to earn the save.

For the first time since 1988, it's time for a Dodger title. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/36UCK3qXBE — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2020

He then went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 2021, and for some reason, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America did not award him the Cy Young award for that year. We at Latino Sports did, as he was named a recipient of the 2021 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award.

He then went 17-7 with a 2.16 NL-leading ERA in 2022. He continues to give the Latino community and all Latino fans a feeling of pride. So it is apropos that Urías be the starting pitcher in the last game of Fernandomania weekend.

Julio Urías, 11th and 12th Ks. pic.twitter.com/X2eh80Acmh — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 13, 2023

Julio left with a line of seven innings pitched, four hits, three runs, no walks, and 12 strikeouts, which tied for his career-high. He threw 88 pitches and left with a 7-3 lead. A brilliant tribute to Fernando. But the big winners were the fans and the Dodgers for an outstanding Fernandomania weekend.

