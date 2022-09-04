Dodgers Stay As Hot As The 100 Plus Temperature In LA

Dodgers flying high in the heat of LA/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, Calif. The Dodgers began todays game backwards, as in the bullpen starting the game. Calab Ferguson started the first inning and struck out the side. All on called strike three 96 mph fastballs. Just like that, his day was done.

With the absence of Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain), plus the 100 degree game time temperature for a 4:08 PCT start, made this a good choice by Manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers used 8 pitchers with only Ryan Pepiot going 2 innings. When the Dodgers scored 5 runs in inning 4 it just became 1 inning for everyone out of the pen.

As for the Padres, they continue to win enough to stay in the wild card race but still can not beat the Dodgers. Maybe next weekend at home in San Diego vs this powerhouse Dodger team things will be different. Yea right. They did come back with 3 runs in inning 7 to make it a 5-4 game.

But not for long. 10 minutes later on a second pitch, pinch hit 3 run home-run by Trayce Thompson, that landed deep in the left field pavilion, the Dodgers put the game away, going up 9-4.

So after a 4 hour and 8 minute game the Dodgers stay as hot as the 100 plus degree days we have had here in LA. They now lead the Padres by 19 games and their magic number is now 9.