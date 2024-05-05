Dodgers sweep Braves as Ohtani and Paxton shine

LA's Shohei Ohtani recorded eight hits over this weekend's three-game series against Atlanta - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Night games, followed by day games, have always been a challenge for everyone involved with Major League Baseball, from the players and media to the hardworking people who work at the ballparks. But for fans, it is just another game to enjoy on another beautiful day here in California. It is a place to picnic in the park where your kids can run the bases after the game. For the players, it is just part of the long grind to get to October baseball.

The Braves sent out left-hander Max Fried today to prevent a sweep by the Dodgers and their monster lineup of All-Stars. Fried has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past five years, and although he is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in this young season, the 30-year-old soon-to-be free agent can dominate a game.

Max Fried, Beautiful 77mph Curveball. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/mqGHpPRj73 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 5, 2024

As a California boy growing up in North Hollywood, could he be wearing Dodger Blue next year?

The Dodgers starter, 35-year-old southpaw James Paxton, is 3-0 with a 3.51 ERA but has had control and command issues. He has walked 22 batters over the past 25.2 innings with only 15 strikeouts. He has 16 walks in his last three games, something you can’t do to the Atlanta Braves and expect to win. So, of course, what happens when you make predictions? God Laughs!

After being spotted two runs in the first inning from a Shohei Ohtani 412-foot blast to dead center field off of a 74mph Max Fried curve ball, his ninth home run of the season, Paxton proceeded to softly mow down the Braves for six innings, giving up only two hits and two walks and no runs.

James Paxton's 2Ks in the 1st…and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/G1i8iYLEbZ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 5, 2024

In the bottom of the sixth inning, after Ohtani’s third hit of the day, Freddie Freeman forced Shohei at second, and Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, slammed a 406-foot two-run home run into the left field pavilion, his eighth of the season, to make it a 4-0 game.

Paxton would give up a solo home run to Marcell Ozuna, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his tenth of the season.

Ohtani added his second home run of the game, a 464-foot monster shot deep into the center field pavilion, giving L.A. a 5-1 lead. It was Ohtani’s tenth of the season and the seventeenth time he has had a multi-home run game. His four hits in four at-bats in one game are the first in his career. He is pretty amazing.

TWO HOMER DAY? BRAVO, SHOHEI. pic.twitter.com/doXseFxX0U — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2024

Paxton would leave after 6.2 innings, giving up five hits, one run, three strikeouts, and only two walks, all on 84 pitches, 58 for strikes.

The 5-1 Sunday win gives the Dodgers a three-game sweep of a very good Braves club as the Dodgers begin to steamroll.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports