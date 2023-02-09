Dodgers train now at Dodgers Stadium – Dodgers entrenan ya en Dodgers Stadium

“The donkey is a horse that never went to school”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Caribbean Series Days. It will be 74 years ago, on Monday, February 20, when Almendares de Cuba and Cervecería de Caracas celebrated the first game of the first of these Series. Almendares won 16-1. How many Caribbean Series did the Cuban teams win in the first 12?

The Answer: Until 1960, in Panama, the Cuban clubs won seven Caribbean Series, Puerto Rico, four; Panama one; Venezuela none.

Judge-Ohtani. At La Cena del Beisbol 2023, held in Fort Lauderdale, last night, with 282 guests, I asked 23 with different team preferences, but none from the Yankees or Angels, who they preferred on their roster, Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge. I found it very interesting that 13 were supporters of Judge, nine of the Japanese and one who did not want to comment.

Japanese frustration. Ohtani “is frustrated,” according to Angels manager Phil Nevin, “that he didn’t win the MVP title.” Tremendous nonsense, if that were true. I think it’s just a lie from Nevin. Shohei was second in voting for those honors, behind Aaron Judge.

-o-o-o-

“Women and men know perfectly well how to make a baby, what many ignore is how to care for and maintain it”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Training now. Pitchers and catchers will report to training on Wednesday the 15th, but this week JD Martinez and Cuban rookie Miguel Vargas are training at Dodgers Stadium and full steam ahead, demonstrating great professional responsibility. You’re doing good guys, you’re doing good!

Franciscan dollars. It’s like the San Francisco dollars don’t come from a good place. Because they offered Aaron Judge $400 million and the slugger signed with the Yankees for $360.

Before that drama, they had reached an agreement with Carlos Correa, for 350 million, but after two weeks of information about the bad condition of the Puerto Rican’s right ankle and attempts to sign him by the Astros, the man, injured and all, ended up hired. for the Twins, just for 200 million.

Finally in that corner of California they were able to sign the outfielders, Mitch Hanige and Michael Conforto, the starting pitcher, Sean Manaea and the relievers, Luke Jackson and Taylor Rogers, which seems to fit the roster very well.

“It is always better to say: ‘here he ran’ than ‘here he died.” cantinflas.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Dodgers entrenan ya en Dodgers Stadium

“El burro es un caballo que nunca fue a la escuela”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Días de Serie el Caribe. Hará 74 años, el lunes 20 de este febrero, de cuando celebraron el primer juego de la primera de estas Series, Almendares de Cuba y Cervecería de Caracas. Ganó Almendares 16-1. ¿Cuántas Series del Caribe ganaron los equipos cubanos en las primeras 12?

La Respuesta: Hasta la de 1960, en Panamá, los clubes de Cuba ganaron siete Series del Caribe, Puerto Rico, cuatro; Panamá una; Venezuela ninguna.

Judge-Ohtani. En La Cena del Beisbol 2023, celebrada en Fort Lauderdale, antenoche, con 282 comensales, pregunté a 23 con diferentes preferencias de equipo, pero ninguno de Yankees ni de Angelinos, a quién preferían en su róster, si a Shohei Ohtani o a Aaron Judge. Me pareció muy interesante que 13 fueran partidarios de Judge, nueve del japonés y uno que no quiso opinar.

Frustración japonesa. Ohtani “está frustrado”, según el manager de los Angelinos, Phil Nevin “porque no ganó el título de Más Valioso”. Tremenda tontería, si eso fuera cierto. Creo es sólo una mentira de Nevin. Shohei fue segundo en la votación para esos honores, tras de Aaron Judge.

-o-o-o-

“Mujeres y hombres sabemos perfectamente cómo hacer una críatura, lo que muchos ignoran es cómo atenderla y mantenerla”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Entrenamientos ya. Lanzadores y receptores se reportarán a los entrenamientos el miércoles 15, pero esta semana entrenan en Dodgers Stadium y a toda máquina, JD Martínez y el novato cubano Miguel Vargas, demostrando gran responsabilidad profesional. ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Dólares franciscanos. Es como si los dólares de San Francisco no fueran de buena procedencia. Porque le ofrecieron 400 millones a Aaron Judge y el slugger firmó con los Yankees por 960.

Antes de ese drama, habían llegado a un acuerdo con Carlos Correa, por 350 millones, pero tras dos semanas de información acerca del mal estado del tobillo derecho del boricua e intentos de firmarlo por los Astros, el hombre, lesionado y todo, terminó contratado por los Twins, apenas por 200 millones.

Por fin en aquel rincón de California pudieron firmar a los outfielders, Mitch Hanige y Michael Conforto, al pitcher abridor, Sean Manaea y a los relevistas, Luke Jackson y Taylor Rogers, lo que parece acomodar muy bien al róster.

“Siempre es mejor que digan: ‘aquí corrió’ que ‘aquí murió”. Cantinflas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5