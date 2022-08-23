Dodgers Waste Brilliant Outing By Julio Urías

Julio Urías did more than enough to win but didn't/MLB, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The minimum MLB salary today is $700,000 or $4,321 per game based on a 162 game season. Yesterdays winning pitcher for the Dodgers, Ryan Pepiot, has been the Dodgers’ spot starter this year and has done a decent job but he is far from breaking into this starting pitcher rotation with the Dodgers. Yesterday he more than earned his $4,321. Where is he today? Back with the AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Don’t feel sorry for him or think that the Dodgers are trying to save money. It’s just the way it is in major league baseball today. The rules say you can only have 25 players on the roster and he is being replaced by relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol, Calabozo, Venezuela who is coming off of the 15-day injured list after incurring right shoulder inflammation.

Tonight someone who earns his pay every time he pitches, is 2021 Latino Sports NL Pitcher MVP Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico. He took a no hitter 2 outs into the 4th inning when on a 3-2 count his fellow countryman Luis Urías, Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, Mexico hit a home run into the left field pavilion for the first run of the game.

Meanwhile Brewers starter Eric Lauer got out of a trouble a few times as the Dodgers uncharacteristically could not score against this crafty lefty, leaving 6 runners on base while facing him. He left with a line of 5 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Urías finished with a good enough effort to win with a line of 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run earned, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts. It was still a 1-0 game going into the 9th inning when Phil Bickford entered the game and proceeded to give up 3 runs to basically put the game out of reach.

The Dodgers went down quietly in the 9th in a rare 4-0 shoutout to a team they could possibly face some day in the post season. Tomorrow the Brewers will send out 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes 9-5, 2.48 ERA to face possibly 2022 Cy Young winner Tony Gonsolin 15-1, 2.12 ERA.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”