Dodgers-Yankees: A Playoff Atmosphere in June

BRONX, NY — It was the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, who had the Tri-State area up in a frenzy this weekend. It was the same type of feeling for fans watching from around the globe, and those in the baseball industry, as it was LA’s first time visiting Yankee Stadium since 2016 — making for the marquee matchup of the 2024 regular season (so far).

There were sold-out crowds in Dodger Blue meshed together with Yankee Pinstripes throughout each night — Friday (48,048), Saturday (48,374), and Sunday (48,023). There were chants from both fanbases: Lets Go Dodgers. Lets Go Yankees.

“It has been a true 50-50 split amongst fans all weekend long,” said a Yankee Stadium security guard. “I haven’t seen anything like this here before.”

You could say it compared to a playoff atmosphere…

“I knew this matchup was going to draw a lot of attention, and in actuality, I enjoyed it.” –Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had his best outing of his MLB career in the series opener on Friday night, going for seven strikeouts, and allowing just two hits across seven innings

“I played a lot here, but never with this intensity, with this adrenaline, and this type of crowd. It’s different. I don’t know, but I like it. I like to be in this spot, and in these big situations. I try to enjoy it as best as I can.” –Dodgers LF Teoscar Hernández, who compiled three HR, six hits, and nine RBI, throughout the weekend series

“It felt great, energy wise around the stadium — seeing so many people. I really enjoyed the atmosphere out there. Very happy to see how many people came out. I appreciated that, and I really enjoyed it.” –Yankees RHP Luis Gil, who posted 5.2 innings on Sunday night with three runs allowed on five hits, and a walk while striking out five Dodgers

“That was a playoff atmosphere. Fans came to see two great teams do their thing… all weekend, the fans showed up in numbers. They were loud for both sides, for Dodgers and Yankees. Those are the atmospheres you want to play in.” –Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who recorded five RBI on seven hits in the three game set with three leaving the yard for a HR

Oh, and not to mention, each game between the two iconic MLB franchises were featured on national television broadcasts — Apple TV/YES Network on Friday, FOX on Saturday, and ESPN on Sunday.

Dodgers Fans Take Over The Bronx?

To add on to the hype around LA vs. NY, what transpired this past Saturday afternoon, prior to the second game of the mega-series, was a scene that we may not see again until Los Angeles returns back to Yankee Stadium.

Upon arriving to the gates of Yankee Stadium, a traveling fan club of over 2,000 Dodgers fans, named Pantone 294, paraded through 161st Street and River Avenue, with New York Police Department officers stationed in their vehicles as escorts.

“You don’t take over Yankee Stadium too often,” LA’s manager Dave Roberts said. “But they did a good job of letting us know they were here.”

“You knew this was going to be a big series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated. “So, yeah, you certainly notice the Dodgers fans here, too.”

