Domestic violence continues in MLB – Violencia doméstica continúa en MLB

“God gives each bird his own food, but He does not throw it into the nest… Anonymous.

Chewed tobacco he spat at his daughter

Despite the campaign against it, domestic violence in the Major Leagues continues to be very rampant.

Lawyers, who are familiar with the case of White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, opined Friday that the 32-year-old gentleman is in danger of being sentenced to jail for a decade or more. And Major League Baseball has gotten involved in the process.

They believe that only an out-of-court settlement, based on money, with the accuser, Olivia Finestead, could save him from such a threat. And it is that she, 24 years old, who has been her life partner, not only accuses him of having assaulted her several times, but also of often hitting a 10-month-old child and spitting with chewing tobacco.

Clévinger, who signed a contract with the Chicago club last year, for 12 million dollars for this 2023, pitched with the Padres in 2022, and left a record of 7-7, 4.33 in 23 appearances, 22 starts. In 2021 he couldn’t pitch because he underwent Tommy John. His first five seasons in the Majors were with the Indians.

A shortstop for the Red Sox

The Red Sox received very bad news about their infielder, Trevor Story. The doctors diagnosed that an operation is essential to repair his right shoulder. By losing the Aruban, Xánder Bogaerts, via free agent in Boston, the Padres hoped to place Story as shortstop.

Now, they hope that the Puerto Rican from San Juan, Kiké Hernández, who has proven to be a tremendous utility can take over that position.

“Of course I can. You’ll see!” Kiké stated.

At the same time, yesterday, Friday, executives from the Patirojos spoke with the agents of the Puerto Rican catcher, Roberto Pérez, 34, who was with the Pirates, but last year he only appeared in 21 games, because he underwent surgery on his left thigh. .

Mets sign Tommy Pham

The Mets signed outfielder Tommy Phan, 34, for the 2023 season. And general manager Billy Eppler issued this statement:

“Tommy means another versatile right-handed hitter in our lineup. He is very adept at managing the strike zone and runs the bases very well. Players like him fit into any major league roster, at any time, even here at Citi Field.”

—————Español—————

Violencia doméstica continúa en MLB

“Dios da a cada ave su alimento, pero Él no se lo lanza dentro del nido… Anónimo.

Tabaco mascado escupía a su hija

No obstante la campaña en contra, sigue muy campante la violencia doméstica en las Grandes Ligas.

Abogados, que conocen profesionalmente el caso del lanzador de los Medias Blancas, Mike Clevinger, opinaron ayer viernes que el caballero, de 32 años, está en peligro de ser sentenciado a ir a la cárcel por una década o más. Y Major League Basball se ha involucrado en el proceso.

Consideran que solamente un arreglo extra judicial, a base de dinero, con la acusadora, Olivia Finestead, podría salvarlo de tal amenaza. Y es que ella, de 24 años, quien ha sido su compañera de vida, no lo acusa solamente de haberla agredido varias veces, sino también de pegarle a menudo a una críatura de 10 meses de edad y escupirla con tabaco se mascar.

Clévinger, quien firmó el año pasado un contrato con el club de Chicago, por 12 millones de dólares para éste 2023, lanzó con los Padres en 2022, y dejó record de 7-7, 4.33 en 23 apariciones, 22 aperturas. En 2021 no pudo lanzar, porque fue sometido a la Tommy John. Sus primeras cinco temporada en las Mayores, fueron con los Indios.

Un shorstop para los Medias Rojas

Muy mala noticia recibieron los Medias Rojas, acerca de su infielder, Trevor Story. Los médicos diagnosticaron que es imprescindible una operación para repararle el hombro derecho. Al perder en Boston al arubano, Xánder Bogaerts, vía agente libre, Padres, esperaban ubicar a Story como shortstop.

Ahora, esperan que el boricua de San Juan, Kiké Hernández, quien ha demostrado ser tremendo utílity,

pueda encargarse de esa posición.

“¡Claro que sí puedo. Ya verán!”, recalcó Kiké.

Al mismo tiempo, ayer viernes, ejecutivos de los patirojos hablaban con los agentes del receptor puertorriqueño, Roberto Pérez, de 34 años, quien era de los Piratas, pero el año pasado solo apareció en 21 juegos, porque fue operado del muslo izquierdo.

Los Mets firman a Tommy Pham

Los Mets firmaron al outfielder, Tommy Phan, de 34 años, para la campaña de este 2023. Y el gerente-general, Billy Eppler, emitió esta declaración:

“Tommy significa otro versátil bateador derecho en nuestra alineación. Es muy hábil manejando la zona de strike y corre muy bien las bases. Peloteros como él, caben en cualquier róster de Grandes Ligas, en todo momento, incluso aquí, en Citi Field”.

