Dominant Pitching In Dodgers Win Over Rockies

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers return home after a successful 5-1 road trip to San Diego and Arizona. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and now have a six-game lead over the Giants, 10 over the Diamondbacks, and 12 over the disappointing Padres.

All from a team that has struggled with its starting pitching rotation due to injuries and inconsistencies. Injuries to their top two starters, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías, necessitated the call-up of several prospects. Fortunately, they all have done enough to keep the Dodgers in games. So it was a pleasant surprise to see the return of Clayton Kershaw to the rubber. The only hint from LA was when we saw no one penciled in for pitcher until 3:00PM.

He pitched well enough to win, leaving the game with a line of five innings pitched, three hits, one run earned, no walks, four strikeouts, and one home run.

Since 2016 Colorado lefty starter, 32 yr old Ty Blach has a lifetime ERA of 5.08. Yet, in eight appearances at Dodger Stadium, he has an ERA of 1.16. Maybe it’s the change in altitude from Mile High Coors Field in Denver? Or perhaps it is the fantastic Mexican food in LA.

Whatever the reason, he continued that impressive stat until Max Muncy led off the top of the seventh inning and parked his 28th home run into the right-field pavilion to tie the game at 1-1.

He was immediately removed, finishing with a line of six innings pitched, three hits, one run earned, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Dodgers got excellent pitching from Ryan Yarbrough, who relieved Kershaw and earned the win. He left with a line of three innings pitched, one hit, no runs, no walks, and our strikeouts.

The Dodgers scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to Max Muncy in the bottom of the eighth inning — something we have seen all too often in baseball lately. The time of the game was two hours and 14 minutes, a result of dominant pitching from both ballclubs.

