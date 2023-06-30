Domingo Germán’s perfect game highlighted

Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game - Image Credit: New York Yankees/MLB

CABO ROJO, PR — Wednesday while I was here in the most Western coast of Puerto Rico involved in a series of events that kept me from watching any baseball game, I received a text at 12:27 AM on Thursday from our co-editor Robert Rizzo that read, “Perfection by Domingo Germán!”

Normally when one gets any message after midnight it’s usually an emergency, or some big news. I reacted to that message with a smile knowing that the quiet Yankee pitcher that has always been a gentleman in the locker room everytime I have approached him had his big day in baseball. I responded to Robert’s text: “Domingo needed that”.

The following is an article from my friend and Latino Sports collaborator, Aris that would better explain my response to our editor Robert.

LINK: https://meetthematts.com/2023/06/number-zero-has-a-new-meaning-domingo-german/

