Dominican Republic Caribbean Champions

Dominican Republic celebrate after third out to win the Caribbean Series (Photo ENDI.com/AP)

Cabo Rojo, PR: Dominican Republic Tigres del Licey (Tigers of Licey) blanked Venezuela’s Leones de Caracas (Caracas Lions) to win championship 2023 Caribbean Series.

The Dominican squad had good pitching from their starter, right-hander Cesar Valdez and a solid defense to shut out the host Venezuelan team, 3-0 on Friday night.

This is the 22nd Caribbean Championship for the Dominican Republic. The only other country who has won more than a dozen is Puerto Rico who has won 16 Caribbean Series.