Dom. Republic and Venezuela 1st In Prospects – Dominicana y Venezuela 1ros En Prospectos

“You must attend your friends’ funerals, because otherwise, they will not go to yours”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My sons, Juancito and Sergio, gave me It Ain’t Over, the documentary of just over an hour and a half, made and broadcast by Lindsay Berra, granddaughter of Yogi, journalist and television producer of extraordinary dimensions. The best documentary I have ever seen in my life, with appearances by hundreds of people, a tremendous pace from beginning to end and numerous scenes of the protagonist, the immortal, Yogi Berra… It Ain’t Over ’till It’s Over… On the cover of the case, Yogi appears with his 10 rings from the World Series won by the Yankees with him in the lineup…

“I have a headache all over my body”… Yogi Berra.

** Who had a worse time, Rays shortstop Wander Franco or the 14-year-old girl he slept with? Until yesterday the child’s mother had taken more than a million dollars from Franco and continues to claim with the same enthusiasm of the bullfighter before the brave bull. The young man, 22 years old, is signed until 2033, for more than $200 million…

**As training work begins, Baseball America informs me of the most notable prospects in the fields: Junior Caminero, Dominican, third baseman, from the Rays; Julio Carreras, Dominican, shortstop, Rockies; Jackson Chourio, Venezuelan, outfielder, Brewers; Rafael Merchán, Venezuelan, catcher, Phillies; Brayan Rocchio, Venezuelan, shortstop, Indians; Héctor Rodríguez, Dominican, utility, Reds; Ronny Simon, Dominican, infielder, Rays; Zac Veen, American, outfielder, Rockies; Cole Winn, American, right-handed pitcher, Rangers…

** The National League champions, the Diamondbacks, are not afraid of the Japanese Dodgers, and have been putting together good material, step by step. Now they have signed catcher, Tucker Barnhart, a defensive star, who they hope will be the backup to the regular, Gabriel Moreno…

“The only thing I remember about my first grand slam in the Major Leagues is that the bases were loaded”… Yogi Berra.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Dominicana y Venezuela Al Frente De Prospectos

“Debes asistir a los sepelios de tus amigos, porque en caso contrario, ellos no irán al tuyo”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis hijos, Juancito y Sergio, me regalaron “It Ain´t Over”, el documental de algo más de hora y media, realizado y transmitido por Lindsay Berra, nieta de Yogi, periodista y productora de televisión de dimensiones extraordinarias. El mejor documental que he visto en mi vida, con aparición de centenares de personas, un ritmo tremendo de principio a fin y numerosas escenas del protagonista, el inmortal, Yogi Berra… “It Ain`t Over`till It`s Over”… En la portada del estuche, aparece Yogi con sus 10 sortijas de las Series Mundiales ganadas por los Yankees con él en la alineación…

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”… Yogi Berra.

** ¿Quién habrá pasado peores ratos, el shortstop de los Rays, Wander Franco, o la muchacha de 14 años con quién él se acostó? Hasta ayer la mamá de la criatura le había quitado a Franco más de un millón de dólares y seguía reclamando con el mismo entusiasmo del torero ante el toro bravo. El joven, de 22 años, está firmado hasta 2033, por más de $200 millones…

**Al comenzar las labores de entrenamientos, Baseball America me informa de los prospectos más notables en los campos: Junior Caminero, dominicano, tercera base, de los Rays; Julio Carreras, dominicano, shortstop, Rockies; Jackson Chourio, venezolano, outfielder, Cerveceros; Rafael Merchán, venezolano, catcher, Phillies; Brayan Rocchio, venezolano, shortstop, Indios; Héctor Rodríguez, dominicano, utility, Rojos; Ronny Simon, dominicano, infielder, Rays; Zac Veen, estadounidense, outfielder, Rockies; Cole Winn, estadounidense, pitcher derecho, Rangers…

** Los campeones de la Liga Nacional, Diamondbacks, no les temen a los Dodgers enjaponesados, y se han ido armando con buen material, paso a paso. Ahora han firmado al catcher, Tucker Barnhart, estelar a la defensiva, de quien esperan sea el respaldo del regular, Gabriel Moreno…

“Lo único que recuerdo de mi primer grand slam en Grandes Ligas, es que las bases estaban llenas”… Yogi Berra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

