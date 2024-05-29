Dynamic Dodger Duo: Glasnow And Stone Dominate Mets

Dodgers-Mets pregame at Citi Field on Tuesday afternoon - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off a five-game losing streak, received tone-setting performances from a ‘Dodger Duo’ of dynamic right-handers in Tyler Glasnow, and Gavin Stone, on Tuesday at Citi Field — combining for 14 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts against the New York Mets throughout the course of a single-admission doubleheader. Just what LA needed…

“It was huge,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Glasnow and Stone following LA’s Tuesday doubleheader sweep — Game 1: 5-2 in 10 innings, Game 2: 3-0. “Both guys were fantastic today. ‘Glas’ giving us seven innings was very efficient, and got some double plays, which was huge.”

Seconds later, Roberts revealed that Glasnow was dealing with a “little cramp thing in his right calf,” then added, “in the second game, Gavin was fantastic, he really was. I thought he and Austin (Barnes) were in lockstep all night long, and didn’t threaten at all.”

As each starter went seven innings, the 30-year-old Glasnow, recorded eight strikeouts with four walks and two hits (1 HR, 2 ER), while Stone, 25, currently in his second Big League season, gave up two hits, 0 walks and fanned seven.

“I think I started feeling good towards the end,” Glasnow said. “In the last few innings, I got a lot more rhythm and things clicked in. But all in all, it was pretty good.”

Additionally, both right-handers marked personal achievements on Tuesday, as Glasnow’s start was the 100th of his MLB career, and Stone’s seven strikeout masterpiece was the most-ever in his young Big League career (18th start).

Stone stated about the importance of going far into the ballgame: “Just giving our bullpen as least amount of innings as possible on a doubleheader like this — you know, ‘Glas’ pitched his a** off, and so, just giving them that little stretch for the bullpen, four innings from the bullpen — is big for tomorrow.”

Stone also notched seven shutout innings for the first time in his career. When asked if there’s any extra meaning to that: “Just trying to put up zeros for the squad. We really needed it today. We really needed a win today, and thankfully we got two.”

At the plate for LA on Tuesday, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman led the way — totaling nine hits combined in the doubleheader — (Betts: 4-10 with one RBI, & one run scored, Freeman: 5-8 with a 2-run HR, four RBI, 1 run scored and a walk).

“We gotta get greedy and try to get that win tomorrow too,” Freeman said following his five-hit day. “It all comes down to our pitching, that is the reason why we won both of these games today. But as an offense, we still scored eight runs today, so it’s better than what we have been doing. Hopefully we score more runs for our pitchers.”

“We’re gonna keep fighting whether we feel good or not, and we showed up today,” Betts noted.

