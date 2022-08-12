Each Sale victory comes out to 18 million – Cada victoria de Sale sale por 18 millones

“Getting old is very tasty, it’s very good, but it hurts a lot”. J.V.

“Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera are so old that they use Glostora”… Dixiey Ramsey.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – More than the $$$.- This is another million-dollar story, instead of batting and home run averages, ERA and games won.

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, 33, has earned $18 million for each of his five wins, which is all he has to achieve in three seasons, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In 2020, a campaign for which he earned $30 million, he didn’t pitch because he had Tommy John surgery. Last year, 2021, he could only win five times, because he had surgery on his left shoulder. And they paid him another 30 million. At the beginning of this 2022 campaign, he tried to catch a line with his left hand, the throwing hand, and suffered a fracture of two fingers.

Finally, when Sale was expected to reappear, he took to riding a bicycle, but apparently he does not know how to handle them well, because he fell and suffered a fracture of his right wrist, which will keep him out of action until March 2023.

For the 2022 season, he will also receive 30 million, for 90 million over three years.

And hopefully, Chris Sale can pitch in 2023, when he will earn $27.5 million more.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox this year, at 54-57, are in last place in the division, 17 games behind the leaders, the Yankees.

-o-o-o-

“I no longer play, nor think, like a 40-year-old player. It must be because I already turned 41”… Pete Rose.

“I will retire, as soon as I can NOT play like now. I want to be like that coffee, good to the last sip”… Mike Trout.

-o-o-o-

Mexican in the good.- Alejo López, a 26-year-old Mexican utility, has been promoted for the third time by the Reds. He studied in Phoenix Arizona. The manager, David Bell, requested it urgently and said: “he is very valuable”.

The most baseballed. The four who have received the most walks in history: Barry Bonds, 2,558, Willie McCovey, 1,346, Alex Rodríguez, 1,338 and Joey Votto, 1,337… They are doing well, boys, they are doing well!

-o-o-o-o-

“The bigleaguer produces amazement when he has all the faculties of him, but when he grows old, he produces pity”… Dick Young, journalist.

“The old people in Asia are revered… And as an idiot, it occurred to me to be born in America”… J.V.-

“The trick is to get old, but without getting old”… Casey Stengel.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5jbaseball5@aol.com

——————————–Español———————————–

Cada victoria de Sale sale por 18 millones

“Llegar a viejo es muy sabroso, es muy bueno, pero duele mucho”.. J.V.

“Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera son tan viejos que usan Glostora”… Dixiey Ramsey.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Más de los $$$.- Ésta es otra historia de millones de dólares, en vez de promedios al bate y jonrones, efectividad y juegos ganados.

El zurdo de los Medias Rojas, Chris Sale, de 33 años ha cobrado 18 millones de dólares por cada una de las cinco victorias, que son todas las que ha de lograr en tres temporadas, 2020, 2021 y 2022.

En 2020, campaña por la cual cobró 30 millones de dólares, no lanzó, porque fue sometido a la operación Tommy John. El año pasado, 2021, solo pudo ganar cinco veces, porque fue operado del hombro izquierdo. Y le pagaron otros 30 millones. Al comenzar la campaña de éste 2022, quiso atrapar una línea con su mano izquierda, la de lanzar, y sufrió fractura de dos dedos.

Por último, cuando se esperaba que Sale reapareciera, le dio por montar en bicicleta, pero al parecer no sabe manejarlas bien, porque cayó y sufrió fractura de la muñeca derecha, que lo mantendrá fuera de la acción hasta marzo del 2023.

Por la temporada de 2022, también recibirá 30 millones, para 90 millones en tres años.

Y ojalá, Chris Sale, pueda lanzar en 2023, cuando cobrará 27 millones 500 mil dólares más.

Entre tanto, los Medias Rojas este año, con 54-57, están en último lugar de la División, a 17 juegos de los líderes, Yankees.

-o-o-o-

“Ya no juego, ni pienso, como un pelotero de 40 años de edad. Debe ser porque ya cumplí 41”… Pete Rose.

“Me retiraré, tan pronto NO pueda jugar como ahora. Quiero ser como el café aquel, bueno hasta el último traguito”… Mike Trout.

-o-o-o-

Mexicano en la buena.- Alejo López, utílity mexicano, de 26 años, ha sido subido por tercera vez por los Rojos. Estudió en Phoenix Arizona. El mánager, David Bell, lo pidió de urgencia y dijo: “Es muy valioso”.

Los más basesboleados. Los cuatro que han recibido más bases por bolas en la historia: Barry Bonds, dos mil 558, Willie McCovey mil 346, Alex Rodríguez mil 338 y Joey Votto mil 337… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

-o-o-o-o-

“El bigleaguer produce asombro cuando tiene todas sus facultades, pero al envejecer, produce lástima”… Dick Young, periodista.

“Los viejos en Asia son venerados… Y a mí, de idiota, se me ocurrió nacer en América”… J.V.-

“El truco es llegar a viejo, pero sin envejecer”… Casey Stengel.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com