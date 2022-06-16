Eddo.Rodríguez case and bad information – Caso Eddo.Rodríguez y la mala información

“Since they wear those horrible false buttocks behind, women cannot see them, so they ignore how ugly they look, even when they are fashionable”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -The Question of the Week…: He died 50 years ago and was a good Major League catcher for 15 seasons. But he became more famous for another activity of his. Do you remember who and what it is about?

The Answer…: It was Morris “Moe” Berg, born on March 2, 1902 and died on May 29, 1972. He was a bigleaguer and at the same time a spy for the United States during World War II, which led him to travel several times for Europe. He spoke 11 languages, including Spanish.

As it should NOT be.- In Detroit they have made a scandal. They publish dozens of possible reasons, even the worst, why the Valencian left-handed pitcher, Eduardo Rodríguez, has left the team. That is achieved when it is not reported as it should be.

It has only been said that he left for “personal matters” (personal matters). Since his absence is unpaid, he will lose $77,000 a day, since he is signed for this season for $14 million. He is 1-3, 4.58 in eight appearances…

“A winner is the one who manages to get up every time he falls”… Mía Hamm.-

How funny!.- On a web page, misinformed, by the way, and worse written, called “Seventh Entry”, it still appears, among the headlines “of the day”, this…: “Julio Urías arrested for domestic violence ”. Julio would win a lawsuit for defamation and libel…

Disaster! – And Urías has allowed 19 home runs; Mookie Betts has had two hits in his last 31 at-bats; Justin Turnes batting for 213 and Cody Bellinger for 207. Poor Dodgers!…

Naive question…: How do I harm the aboriginal people of the United States if I write Cleveland Indians instead of Guardians?…

And by the way…: The security guards will sue the Cléveland team if they don’t stop using that new name…

Speaking of the Indians…: One of their players, José Ramírez, earns 22 million dollars, more than a third of the budget of 60,171,084. And only nine receive more than a million, including Ramírez…

Indio Guaro…: The infielder from Barquisimeto, Andrés Giménez, 23, is considered in Cléveland, the key to the infield for many years. He flies on the bases and hits over 300…

“Johnny Shadow, got a 50/50 divorce from him. His wife kept 50% of what they had and the lawyer the other 50%”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español—————————————

Caso Eddo.Rodríguez y la mala información

“Como ellas llevan esas horribles nalgas postizas atrás, las mujeres no se las pueden ver, así que ignoran lo feas que les quedan, aún cuando estén de moda”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -La Pregunta de la Semana…: Murió hace 50 años y fue buen cátcher de Grandes Ligas durante 15 temporadas. Pero se hizo más famoso por otra actividad suya. ¿Recuerdas de quien y de qué se trata?

La Respuesta…: Fue Morris “Moe” Berg, nacido el dos de marzo de 1902 y muerto el 29 de mayo de 1972. Era bigleaguer y a la vez espía de Estados Unidos durante la II Guerra Mundial, lo que le llevó a viajar varias veces por Europa. Hablaba 11 idiomas, incluso el castellano.

Como NO debe ser.- En Detroit han armado un escándalo. Publican docenas de posibles motivos, incluso los peores, para que el lanzador zurdo y valenciano, Eduardo Rodríguez, haya abandonado el equipo. Eso se logra cuando no se informa como debe ser.

Sólo se ha dicho que se fue por “personal matters” (asuntos personales). Como su ausencia es sin sueldo, perderá 77 mil dólares diarios, ya que está firmado para esta temporada por 14 millones. Tiene record de 1-3, 4.58 en ocho apariciones…

“Triunfador es quien logra incorporarse cada vez que cae”… Mía Hamm.-

¡Qué cómica!.- En una página de internet, mal informada, por cierto, y peor escrita, llamada “Séptima Entrada”, aparece aún, ente los titulares “del día”, éste…: “Arrestan a Julio Urías por violencia doméstica”. Julio ganaría una demanda por difamación e injurias …

¡Desastre!.- Y a Urías le han conectado 19 jonrones; Mookie Betts ha conectado dos hits en sus últimos 31 turnos; Justin Turnes batea para 213 y Cody Bellinger para 207. ¡Pobres Dodgers!…

Pregunta ingenua…: ¿En qué perjudico a los aborígenes de Estados Unidos si escribo Indios de Cléveland en vez de Guardianes?…

Y de paso…: Los guardias de seguridad, demandarán al equipo de Cléveland si no dejan de usar ese nuevo nombre…

Hablando de los Indios…: Uno de sus peloteros, José Ramírez, cobra 22 millones de dólares, más de la tercera parte del presupuesto, de 60 millones 171 mil 84. Y sólo nueve reciben más de un millón, incluso Ramírez…

Indio Guaro…: El infielder barquisimetano, Andrés Giménez, de 23 años, es considerado en Cléveland, la clave del infield para muchos años. Vuela en las bases y batea sobre 300…

“Johnny Shadow, logró su divorcio al 50%. Su esposa se quedó con el 50% de lo que tenían y el abogado con el otro 50%”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

