Edgardo Alfonzo is in three Halls of Fame – Edgardo Alfonzo está en tres Salones de la Fama

“Faces with beards are withered faces”… Penélople Cruz.

“Fashion is a refuge for the uncreative; and also the destiny of those who are happy following the herd”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Édison Zerpa, from Caracas, asks: “How many professional baseball teams are there in New York City, and is it true that Edgardo Alfonso was promoted to the Mets and Magallanes Halls of Fame?”

Amigo Chon: Three teams, Brooklyn Cyclones, Class A Mets, and in the Major Leagues, Mets in Queens and Yankees in the Bronx. Edgardo was elevated to the Mets Hall and to the Venezuelan baseball hall in 2021, he had already been to the Magallanes Hall in 2018.

Anaheim’s Lilina Lewis asks, “How many home runs did Pete Rose hit in the big leagues?”

Friend Yana: There were 160.

Alcibíades Guédez, from Mexico City, asks…: “Why is there no Mexican in the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame?”

Friend Alci…: Honestly, I think none of them have deserved it. So sorry.

Cristóbal Muchacho, from Hermosillo, asks: “Since when did they put the main umpire behind the catcher? because he used to work behind the pitcher, and he had very good visibility for balls, strikes and base plays.”

Friend Chris: It is true that he worked behind the pitcher, but in the 19th century, and it is not true that he dominated better in that position.

In the beginning, an umpire worked between first and second, in foul territory, he went on to work behind the pitcher in 1871, when they inaugurated the first Major League, the National Association. And already in 1876, when the National League began, there were two of them working, one behind the plate and the other on the bases, both of them had to cover a lot of ground, of course. For this reason, already in 1888 they increased to three and to four in 1896. Since 1964 six have been used in All-Star Games, Playoffs and World Series.

Adolfo Chalbadino, from Minneapolis, asks: “Why doesn’t baseball end at a certain time, like other sports?”

Friend Dolfy: Because in that aspect and in many more, baseball is a show sport very different from the others.

Arginiano Quintero, from Pamplona, ​​Colombia, asks: “In what year did Bob Feller retire?”

Amigo Yano: At the end of the 1956 season, at 37 years of age.

“Garbage is not what falls on the ground, but who throws it away”… The Siamese.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5 jbeisbol5@aol.com @juanvene5

———————————–Español——————————–

Edgardo Alfonzo está en tres Salones de la Fama

“Las caras con barbas son caras marchitas”… Penélople Cruz.

“La moda es refugio de los poco creativos; y también el destino de quienes son felices siguiendo al rebaño”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Édison Zerpa, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuántos equipos de beisbol profesional hay en la ciudad de Nueva York, y es cierto que Edgardo Alfonso fue ascendido a los Salones de la Fama de los Mets y del Magallanes?”.

Amigo Chon: Tres equipos, Cyclones de Brooklyn, Clase A de los Mets, y en Grandes Ligas, Mets en Queens y Yankees en El Bronx. Edgardo fue elevado al Salón de los Mets y al del beisbol venezolano en 2021, ya lo había sido al del Magallanes en 2018.

Lilina Lewis, de Anaheim, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jonrones sacó Pete Rose en Grandes Ligas ?”.

Amiga Yana: Fueron 160.

Alcibíades Guédez, de México DF, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no hay ningún mexicano en el Hall de la Fama del Beisbol de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Alci…: Honestamente, creo que ninguno lo ha merecido. Lo siento mucho.

Cristóbal Muchacho, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Desde cuándo colocaron al umpire principal tras el catcher? porque antes trabajaba tras el lanzador, y tenía muy buena visibilidad para bolas, strikes y las jugadas en las bases”.

Amigo Chris: Cierto que trabajaba tras el pitcher, pero en el siglo XIX, y no es cierto que dominaba mejor en tal posición.

En los comienzos, un umpire trabajaba entre primera y segunda, en territorio de foul, pasó a laborar tras del lanzador en 1871, cuando inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Y ya en 1876, al comenzar la Liga Nacional, trabajaban dos, uno tras el home y el otro en las bases, ambos tenían que cubrir mucho terreno, desde luego. Por eso, ya en 1888 aumentaron a tres y a cuatro en 1896. Desde 1964 se usan seis en Juegos de Estrellas, Playoffs y Series Mundiales.

Adolfo Chalbadino, de Minneápolis, pregunta: “¿Por qué el beisbol no termina a determinada hora, como los demás deportes?”.

Amigo Dolfy: Porque en ese aspecto y en muchos más, el beisbol es un deporte espectáculo muy diferente a los otros.

Arginiano Quintero, de Pamplona, Colombia, pregunta: “¿En cuál año de retiró Bob Feller?”.

Amigo Yano: Al terminar la temporada de 1956, a los 37 años de edad.

“Basura no es lo que cae al suelo, sino quien lo tira”… Los Siameses.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5 jbeisbol5@aol.com @juanvene5