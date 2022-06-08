EDITORIAL: In commemoration of the upcoming PR Day Parade

The above are Puerto Rican players who lead their league as indicated.

EDITORIAL

Sunday June 12th is the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City that will once again bring thousands of Puerto Ricans and non-Puerto Ricans to march and to watch one of the most vibrant parades along fifth Avenue. This will be the 65th anniversary of one of the largest and most popular parades in the country with crowds reaching as high as 1.2 million spectators. In past years Latino Sports has participated in one way or the other highlighting Boricuas in sports. However, with COVID and other issues the parade was not held the last two years. and there was very little time to organize anything for this year’s parade. That pride in our culture was the catalyst for the birth of Latino Sports.

Latino Sports was born out of the concerns of the Puerto Rican community in the South Bronx to do justice for a Puerto Rican player, Ruben Sierra who in 1989 was considered a top contender for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Unfortunately, Sierra was overlooked, and the Puerto Rican community spoke up and Latino Sports was born in 1990 with the first ever LatinoMVP award. Today the award celebrates its 32nd anniversary and has become the most prestigious and oldest award given to Latino baseball players. We commemorate this years Puerto Rican Day Parade knowing that we have contributed to the rich and exciting culture of Latino baseball players.

We look forward to continuing to make the LatinoMVP award the prized award in all sports for the growing Latino community and to continue to offer the best coverage in all sports promoting Latinos for all sports loving fans.