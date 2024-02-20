EDITORIAL: Small gestures in major games that will be remembered longer than any tragedy

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco made Super Bowl LVIII memorable for Latinos across the Globe - Image Credit: Telemundo KC

The Super Bowl game that we recently watched was one for the NFL record books. Watching Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pull off their repeat of a Super Bowl win over an excellent San Francisco 49ers team was one game that had all fans at the edge of their seats taking us to an overtime finish in the final seconds.

Unfortunately, the tragedy of a mass shooting at the Chiefs victory parade marred what should have been a beautiful way to celebrate a very hard earned and well-deserved Chiefs championship win. However, we can’t let that unfortunate incident be what we will remember of this Super Bowl LVIII. We suggest that each fan from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers pick out a specific play, or action of that exciting game and remember that for all times.

The Latino community and especially Puerto Rican community will forever remember Kansas City Chiefs running back, Isiah Pacheco who was one of the key players that helped take the chiefs to the Super Bowl. However, his adorning the Puerto Rican flag in the post-game on field celebrations and interrupting the ESPN post-game interview showing off his flag was something that many Puerto Ricans will never forget.

“Represent, man, you don’t get too many Puerto Ricans doing this thing.” Isiah Pacheco with the Puerto Rico flag around his shoulders after winning the Super Bowl 🇵🇷👏 (🎥: @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/cHLOdPwDoA — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) February 12, 2024

Just like Roberto Clemente speaking in Spanish fifty-three years ago in his 1971 World Series post game MVP interview was something that I still remember today. That was the first time that anyone had heard a player speak in Spanish on national television. Let us not forget that in 1971 there were still many Jim Crow states that were not exactly thrilled seeing a black Puerto Rican speaking Spanish on national TV during a celebration of America’s Pastime. That small gesture by Clemente deciding to say a few words in Spanish in that nationally televised interview motivated millions of Puerto Ricans and Spanish speaking Latinos.

Today, Pacheco’s gesture promoting his Puerto Rican flag on national television has motivated and uplifted every Puerto Rican’s who saw that post-game interview. That action will be remembered as it was the first time that any NFL player adorned a Puerto Rican flag, especially in a Super Bowl victory.

Those gestures outside the game created longer term memories that any play during the game, or of any negative actions that took place after those games.

PACHECO, ORGULLO LATINO 🇵🇷💪 El corredor de Chiefs abandonó el campo con su bandera en lo más alto.#MundoNFL #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/fAfDoGb7ho — Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) February 12, 2024

On behalf of the many unspoken Latinos, “Thank You” Roberto Clemente and “Thank You” Isiah Pacheco for your courage and your love of your culture.

Article on NBC News: Post-game video interview with Pacheco – titled “Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco proudly displays Puerto Rican flag after Super Bowl win”

WATCH: Clemente Speaking in Spanish 1971

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports