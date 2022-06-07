Eduardo Escobar makes a bit of Mets History

Hitting for the cycle in baseball is not an easy task. The last time a Met hit for the cycle was Scott Hairston a decade ago, April 27, 2012

Escobar was super excited as he pumped his fist several times after landing on third base in the top of the ninth in Petco Park last night. The entire visitors bench was ecstatic and pumped as well rooting for Escobar. Escobar singled in the first inning, he doubled in the fourth, homered in the eighth and tripled in the top of the ninth, becoming the first player from any club to do so at Petco Park.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Escobar, who finished 4-for-5 with six RBIs in this Mets laugher 11-5 win. “It’s hard, hitting the cycle at this level. Today is a special night for me.”

“It’s a great moment,” Escobar said. “It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy. But I’m more happy because we won. If you make a cycle but you lose, it’s not the same energy. But when you win, everything is looking good.”