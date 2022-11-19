Edwin Díaz did not want to be a pitcher, but an out fielder – Edwin Díaz no quería ser pitcher, sino out fielder

“The name of that Governor was Delio, better known by the diminutive of Crime. Yes, Crime ruled there”… Suso.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE)-When Edwin Díaz played for the neighborhood team as a boy in his native Naguabo, Puerto Rico, he did not want to be a pitcher.

“That’s a job,” he used to reply to his father, “on the other hand, in center field, I have fun, it’s really a game.” “Yes,” his father replied, “but anyone can be an out fielder, but pitchers are something special.”

In the long run, parental advice was stronger than childish reluctance. And now the island of Puerto Ricans has, in a Met uniform, the best closer of the 30 Major League teams.

“You saw the marvels of Mariano Rivera in many games,” a scout told me yesterday, with whom I had breakfast at ‘El Camarón Borracho’, “well, I think Díaz has the means to achieve a similar career. That’s how good he is.”

Edwin, 28, was rated “2022 Reliever of the Year, finishing the season with three wins, one loss, 32 saves in 35 opportunities, 914%, and a 1.31 ERA in 62 innings. He only allowed 34 hits, reached base on 18 balls, left 118 strikeouts, in total he was hit for just 160.

The scout friend also told me, “That guy can throw strikes with his eyes closed, and he has remarkable command of the corners of the zone, while his pitches seem to pirouette when they hit the plate. He was born to be a closer”.

The Puerto Rican reached the Major Leagues aboard the Mariners in 2016 and in 2019 he moved to the Mets in a trade that involved seven big leaguers. In these seven years he has accumulated 16 wins, a 2.93 ERA, 657 strikeouts and 205 saves.

Mets manager Buck Showalter, surrounded by reporters after one of the final games of this year’s season, said: “A closer like Diaz is what we call insurance. You always hope that if you reach the end in advantage, you will win. I’ve seen few pitchers with such awkward pitches.”

And Díaz himself told reporters from the “New York Post”:

“Yes, it is true that when he played as a child he did not want to be a pitcher. It seemed to me that it was very difficult. I thought I couldn’t handle those responsibilities. Because I was ignorant of the abilities that God gave me for all of this. The truth is, now I feel very comfortable throwing to the plate, and it’s fun. Also, I’m in seventh heaven , in glory every time I make an out.”

Edwin Díaz no quería ser pitcher, sino out fielder

“El nombre de aquel Gobernador era Delio, más conocido por el diminutivo de Delito. Sí, allá gobernaba el Delito”… Suso.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cuando de niño, Edwin Díaz, en su nativo Naguabo, Puerto Rico, jugaba en el equipo del barrio, no quería ser lanzador.

“Eso es un trabajo” solía replicarle a su papá, “en cambio en el center field, me divierto, es realmente un juego”.

“Sí” replicaba el padre, “pero cualquiera puede ser out fielder, en cambio, los pitchers, son algo especial”.

A la larga pudieron más los consejos paternos que la renuencia infantil. Y ahora la isla de los boricuas tiene, uniformado de Met, al mejor cerrador de los 30 equipos de las Mayores.

“Tú viste en muchos juegos las maravillas de Mariano Rivera” me dijo ayer un scout, con quien desayuné en ‘El Camarón Borracho’, “pues, creo que Díaz tiene con qué lograr una carrera similar. Así de bueno es”.

Edwin, de 28 años, fue calificado como “El Relevista del Año 2022, al terminar la campaña con tres juegos ganados, una derrota, 32 salvados en 35 oportunidades, 914%, y efectividad de 1.31 en 62 innings. Sólo permitió 34 incogibles, embasó por bolas a 18, dejó strikeouts a 118, en total le batearon para apenas 160.

El scout amigo también me dijo: “Ese muchacho puede tirar strike con los ojos cerrados, y tiene un dominio notable de las esquinas de la zona, mientras que sus lanzamientos parecen hacer piruetas cuando llegan al home. Nació para ser cerrador”.

El puertorriqueño llegó a Grandes Ligas a bordo de los Marineros en 2016 y en 2019 pasó a los Mets en un cambio que involucró a siete bigleaguers. En estos siete años ha acumulado 16 victorias, efectividad de 2.93, 657 strikeouts y 205 salvados.

El mánager de los Mets, Buck Showalter, rodeado de reporteros, después de uno de los últimos juegos de la temporada de este año, expresó: “Un cerrador como Díaz es lo que llamamos un seguro. Uno espera siempre que, si se llega al final en ventaja, se ganará. He visto pocos lanzadores con lanzamientos tan incómodos”.

Y el mismo Díaz le dijo a los reporteros del “New York Post”:

“Sí, es cierto que cuando jugaba en infantil no quería ser pitcher. Me parecía que era muy difícil. Creía no poder con esas responsabilidades. Porque ignoraba las habilidades que Dios me dio para todo ésto. La verdad, ahora me siento muy cómodo tirando para home, y es divertido. Además, vuelo hasta la Gloria cada vez que hago un out”.

