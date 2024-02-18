The Last Name “Ley” Turns 100 Years Old – El Apellido “Ley” Cumple 100 Años

“Business is business, the rest is pure friendship”… Juan Manuel Ley.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The most well-known, famous families in baseball are the Leys and the Steinbrenners.

No matter where the Leys were born; Culiacán, Sinaloa has been the headquarters of this group’s international successes, both in sports and business.

Juan Manuel (El Chino) Ley, who was the leader of this valuable people, died on January 22, 2016, a few days before he would have celebrated, on February 17th, his 83rd birthday.

His extraordinary friendliness and concept of friendship, in combination with his Asian patience, made him the axis of his people and of an immense legion of baseball and business friends and associates.

We used to call him El Chino Ley, and he liked it.

This family has succeeded in so many companies that in Culiacán they invented this joke:

“Is Juan Manuel Ley from Culiacán?”

“No man no! Culiacán belongs to Juan Manuel Ley.”

On numerous occasions I was lucky enough to be next to him, in the cozy office of his creations. He told me about his life, about his concerns.

In a formal interview he revealed to me that February 20, 1924, was the day when his father, Lee Fong, officially managed to Mexicanize the surname Ley, instead of Lee. It will be a century on Tuesday.

When he achieved the task of officially changing his last name, 14 years have paste since Lee Fong arrived in Sinaloa by sea from China.

That trip was the beginning of the triumphant dynasty.

I proposed to Chino: “Let’s write the life of your father, yours and the family. Do you accept”?

“Yes, of course!” He responded, “But would anyone be interested in reading that?”

We discussed how much the story would interest the public. And we agreed that we would write it soon.

But “soon” was not enough. Juan Manuel left this world and we all remained close to him, helpless from his wisdom, from his projects, from his book.

Later I spoke in Culiacán, with Álvaro, brother of Juan Manuel, who was in charge of the team. We made plans.

Plans that died, because Álvaro, suddenly, was no longer the head of the club.

However, the Tomateros continue to be property of the Ley family.

Logically, life moves on. Héctor Ley is now the head of the Tomasteros franchise, and in baseball, just as in business, successes will continue.

From the Beyond, old Lee Fong is probably thinking proudly, with a huge smile on his face:

“The boys have turned out well”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Apellido Ley Cumple 100 Años

“Negocio es negocio, lo demás es pura amistad”… Juan Manuel Ley.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las familias más conocidas, famosas, dentro del beisbol, son los Ley y los Steinbrenner.

No importa dónde nacieron los Ley, Culiacán, Sinaloa ha sido la sede de los éxitos internacionales de este grupo, tanto en lo deportivo como de negocios.

Juan Manuel (El Chino) Ley, quien fuera el líder de esta valiosa gente, murió el 22 de enero de 2016, cuando en pocos días, el 17 de febrero, iba a celebrar los 83 años de edad.

Su extraordinaria simpatía y su concepto de la amistad, en combinación con su paciencia asiática, lo convirtieron en eje de los suyos y de una inmensa legión de amigos y allegados beisbolísticos y comerciales.

El Chino Ley, lo llamábamos. Y a él le agradaba.

Ha triunfado esta familia en tantas empresas, que en Culiacán inventaron este chascarrillo:

“¿Juan Manuel Ley es de Culiacán?”

“¡No hombre, no! Culiacán es de Juan Manuel Ley”.

En numerosas oportunidades tuve la suerte de estar a su lado, en la acogedora oficina de sus creaciones. Me contaba de su vida, de sus inquietudes.

En una entrevista formal me reveló que el 20 de febrero de 1924, fue el día cuando su padre, Lee Fong, logró oficialmente, mexicanizar el apellido Ley, en vez de Lee. El martes hará un Siglo.

Cuando logró aquella oficialización, hacía 14 años que Lee Fong había llegado a Sinaloa por mar desde China.

Ese viaje fue el comienzo de la triunfal dinastía.

Le propuse al Chino: Escribamos la vida de tu padre, la tuya y la de la familia. ¿Lo aceptas?

“Sí, ¡claro!” respondió, “pero, ¿a alguien le interesará leer eso?”

Discutimos acerca de cuánto interesaría la historia al público. Y quedamos en que la escribiríamos pronto.

Pero “pronto”, no fue suficiente. Juan Manuel dejó este mundo y quedamos todos sus allegados, desamparados de su sapiencia, de sus proyectos, de su libro.

Después hablé en Culiacán, con Álvaro, hermano de Juan Manuel, quien estaba a cargo del equipo. Hicimos planes.

Planes que murieron, porque Álvaro, de pronto, ya no era cabeza del club.

No obstante, los Tomateros continúan siendo propiedad de la familia Ley.

Lógicamente, la vida sigue su marcha. Héctor Ley es ahora el conductor de la franquicia tomatera y en beisbol, igual que en los negocios, seguirán los éxitos.

Desde el Más Allá, el viejo Lee Fong, orgulloso, pensará, y con una enorme sonrisa, recalcará:

“Han salido buenos los muchachos”

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

