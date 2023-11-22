The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy – El Asesinato del Presidente John F. Kennedy

“In my country, I was very poor and very young… But I emigrated… and I am not so young anymore”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Today, November 22, at one thirty in the afternoon, it will be 60 years since the world came to a standstill to hear and read that the President of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, had been assassinated. He was traveling the streets of Dallas, aboard an open car, when three bullets penetrated the back of his head. He fell bloodied into the arms of his wife, Jacqueline.

Three other Union presidents have been assassinated, Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield and William McKinley. Four more have survived assassination attempts, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and Ronald Reagan.

Tarcisio Rincón, from Los Mochis, asks: “Why has you published the 2024 date of elevation to the Hall of Fame several times, but never when the chosen ones will be announced. And why hasn’t you written anything about the Luis Aparicio Award?

Dear friend Chicho: On January 23, at six in the afternoon (1800 hours), the chosen ones will be revealed and on July 21, at one in the afternoon, they will be elevated. The Luis Aparicio Award is just a private business, not mine or this publication.

Pietro Pizagalli, from Maracay, asks: “Is it true that Cal Ripken has the record for fewest errors by a shortstop?”

Dear friend Pie: Yes, in one season, 1990, with three.

Gustavo Ramírez, from Aguas Calientes, asks: “I understand that traditionally the World Series was all played in October, which is why it is called The October Classic. When was it first extended into November?”

Dear friend Tavo: It happened in 2011, after the the interruption of the regular season due to the September 11 attacks in New York and other places.

Ambrosio Healy, from Hermosillo, asks: “Who was the first manager to win World Series in both Leagues?”

Dear friend Chocho: In 1984, The Wise Old Man, Sparky Anderson, won the Series with the Detroit Tigers. And before he had won it as head of the Reds, in 1975 and 1976.

Luciardo Peña, from Santiago de los Caballeros, asks: “In what year were the first Baseball Rules published?”

Dear friend Chardo: It was in 1876. Before, of course, they were written but not printed, that’s how the first Big League, the National Association, played between 1871 and 1875.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Asesinato del Presidente John F. Kennedy

“En mi país, yo era muy pobre y muy joven… Pero emigré … y ya no soy tan joven”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Hoy, 22 de noviembre, a la una y media de la tarde, van a cumplirse 60 años de cuando el mundo se paralizó para oír y para leer que habían asesinado al Presidente de Estados Unidos, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Recorría las calles de Dallas, abordo de un automóvil descapotado, cuando tres balas le penetraron por la nuca. Cayó ensangrentado en brazos de su esposa, Jacqueline.

Otros tres presidentes de la Unión han sido asesinados, Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield y William McKinley. Cuatro más han sobrevivido a intentos de asesinato, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman y Ronald Reagan.

Tarcisio Rincón, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Por qué ha publicado varias veces la fecha 2024 de elevación al Hall de la Fama, pero nunca cuándo darán a conocer los elegidos. Y por qué no ha escrito nada del premio Luis Aparicio?”

Amigo Chicho: El 23 de enero, a las seis de la tarde revelarán los elegidos y el 21 de julio a la una de la tarde, los elevarán. El premio Luis Aparicio es solo un negocio particular, no mío ni de esta publicación.

Pietro Pizagalli, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Cal Ripken tiene el récord de menos errores por un shortstop?”

Amigo Pie: Sí, en una temporada, la de 1990, con tres.

Gustavo Ramírez, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “Tengo entendido que tradicionalmente la Serie Mundial era toda en octubre, por lo que se le llama El Clásico de Octubre. ¿Cuándo se prolongó por primera vez hasta noviembre?”

Amigo Tavo: Ocurrió en 2011, debido a la interrupción de la temporada por el atentado del 11 de septiembre en Nueva York.

Ambrosio Healy, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer mánager ganador de Series Mundiales en ambas Ligas?”

Amigo Chocho: El 1984, El Viejo Sabio, Sparky Anderson, ganó la Serie con los Tigres de Detroit. Y antes la había ganado al frente de los Rojos, en 1975 y 1976.

Luciardo Peña, de Santiago de los Caballeros, pregunta: “¿En qué año se publicaron las primeras Reglas del Beisbol?”

Amigo Chardo: Fue en 1876. Antes, desde luego, estaban escritas, pero no impresas, así jugó la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, entre 1871 y 1875.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5