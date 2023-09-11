El Club Puertorriqueño de San Francisco – Their love for the San Francisco Giants and Community.

Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins on September 15th and runs to October 15th. However, many organizations begin commemorating from the beginning of the month as there are so many Latino nations and cultures that many believe we need more than thirty days to commemorate the entire Latino community throughout the nation. On that note we share the following article from one of our contributors, Eduardo Rosario who visited San Francisco and share the following. We believe everyone should know of this organization, especially the Puerto Rican community. El Club Puertorriqueño de San Francisco, Inc., is a Puerto Rican Social Club. It was incorporated on February 25, 1912, and it is the oldest Latina/Latino/Latinx organization in the United States.
—————————————————————————————————
September is About Club Puertorriqueño de San Francisco
On a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon on September 9, 2023, El Club Puertorriqueño
de San Francisco who was founded on February 25, 1912, came to Oracle Park to
celebrate who they are and their accomplishments. They also were at the game to
proudly support their San Francisco Giants. They were officially being welcomed by the
San Francisco Giants at the game and rightfully so. As we prepare for Latino Heritage
Month, El Club Puertoriqueño de San Francisco has not forgotten their roots or their
people. Last year alone, they have provided $22,000 in college scholarships for youth
of Puerto Rican Descent. Traditional Puerto Rican music and culture will be celebrated
and shared with everyone, with El Día del Cuatro y Trovadora, on November 12, 2023,
at 3249-A Mission Street in San Francisco. Also, to remember the contribution of the
San Francisco Giants, being the first major league baseball team to have Latino
baseball players.
These are great players such as Hall of Famers Juan Marichal, and
Orlando Cepeda, as well as the Alou brothers Felipe, Jesus, and Manny. Felipe Alou
later became manager of the Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants. If you are
interested in connecting with El Club Puertoriqueño de San Francisco and El Día del
Cuatro y Trovadora, please go to the website of El Club Puertoriqueño de San
Francisco at https://www.clubpuertorriquenosf.com/about.html, and Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/events/677753524445291/?ref=newsfeed. On a final note,
the San Francisco Giants went onto beat the Colorado Rockies 9 – 1. A great day for all.
