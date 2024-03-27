“Mother-in-law, wife and son-in-law… Nothing could be closer to hell”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Rubén Migliaccio, from Caracas, asks: “May 31 will be 27 years ago, because it happened in 1997, when Andrés Galarraga (Rockies) hit a pitch from Kevin Brown (Marlins), over the fences, with three runners on bases in Miami, which Major League Baseball claims traveled 468 feet. But before they had said that it was 579 feet, and later 529.

“These corrections seem to be due to the fact that Mickey Mantle had hit a 562-foot home run in 1953, and they did not want the man from Caracas to surpass it. Logically, on neither date was there the current technique to measure those hits.

“But what is finally the truth?”

Dear friend Rubo: I don’t know. The truth is that when talking about those hits by Mantle and Galarraga, we must point out the discussion, which seems to have no end.

Richard Díaz, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that the first Cy Young award was won by a black pitcher?”

Dear friend Rich: That’s right. Don Newcombe of the Dodgers in 1956, and he was also the MVP.

Wilmer R. Prado, from Obregón, asks: “If the batter has two strikes and on the next pitch he manages to touch the ball by swinging the bat. The ball hits the catcher’s mask, goes up, and the catcher catches it, is it foul, out or what?

Dear friend Will: Just foul. But, if the ball hits the mascot, not the mask, it goes up and the catcher catches it if it is out.

Arturo Jardiel W. from Los Angeles asks: “Do you think Guillermo Vento would have been as good a catcher in the Major Leagues as he was in Venezuela?”

Dear friend Turo: He would have been much better in the Majors, thanks to the coaches, bats tailored to his taste, and better playing fields. Vento was a case like many in the Caribbean, Tetelo Vargas in the Dominican Republic, Peruchín Cepeda* in Puerto Rico or Manuel (Cocaína) García and Martín Dihigo in Cuba. If they had been white, they would surely be in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

*Cepeda was elevated by the Veterans Committee in 1999.

Arnoldo Espinoza, from Saltillo, asks: “Are the people of Major League Baseball sure that there are no more big leaguers and those close to them who bet through international mafias or by any other means?”

Dear friend Arno: Totally sure, is saying a lot, but at least there are no other complaints known so far, apart from the current one, against the interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

El Jonrón de Galarraga Que Superó al de Mantle

“Suegra, esposa y yerno… Nada más cerca del infierno”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Favor, manda tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Rubén Migliaccio, de Caracas, pregunta: “El 31 de mayo hará 27 años, porque ocurrió en 1997, cuando Andrés Galarraga (Rockies) le sacó a Kevin Brown (Marlins), un enorme batazo con tres en bases en Miami, que Major League Baseball afirma fue de 468 pies. Pero antes habían dicho que era de 579 pies y más tarde de 529.

“Estas correcciones parecen obedecer a que Mickey Mantle había sacado en 1953 un jonrón de 562 pies y querían que el caraqueño no lo superara. Lógicamente, en ninguna de las dos fechas había la técnica de ahora para medir esos batazos.

“Pero, ¿cuál es por fin la verdad?”

Amigo Rubo: Yo no lo sé. Lo cierto es que al hablar de esos batazos de Mantle y Galarraga, hay que señalar la discusión, que parece no tener fin.

Richard Díaz, de Hermosillo pregunta: “¿Cierto que el primer trofeo Cy Young lo ganó un pitcher negro?”

Amigo Rich: Así es. Don Newcombe, de los Dodgers, en 1956, y también fue el MVP.

Wilmer R. Prado, de Obregón, pregunta: “Si el bateador está en dos strikes y al siguiente lanzamiento logra rozar la bola al mover el bate. La pelota pega contra la careta del catcher, se eleva, y el receptor la captura, ¿es foul, out o qué?”

Amigo Will…: Solo foul. Pero, si la bola pega en la mascota, no en la careta, se eleva y la atrapa el catcher sí es out.

Arturo Jardiel W. de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Cree que Guillermo Vento hubiera sido tan buen catcher en Grandes Ligas, como lo fue en Venezuela?”

Amigo Turo: Hubiera sido mucho mejor en las Mayores, gracias a los entrenadores, bates a su medida y a su gusto, además, mejores terrenos de juego. Vento fue un caso como muchos en el Caribe, Tetelo Vargas en Dominicana, Peruchín Cepeda en Puerto Rico o Manuel (Cocaína) García y Martín Dihigo en Cuba. De haber sido blancos, seguramente estarían en El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Cepeda fue elevado 25 años luego de sus retiro en 1974, por el Comité de Veteranos

Arnoldo Espinoza, de Saltillo, pregunta: “¿La gente de Major League Baseball tiene seguridad de que no hay más biglaguers y allegados a ellos que apuesten a través de las mafias internacionales o por cualquier otra vía?”

Amigo Arno: Seguridad es mucho decir, pero al menos no se conocen otras denuncias hasta ahora, aparte de la vigente, contra el intérprete, Ippei Mizuhara.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

