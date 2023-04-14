El Niño puts on a Show in El Paso

Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after his 3 HR, 8 RBI night - Image Credit: El Paso Chihuahuas/Minor League Baseball

EL PASO, TEXAS — The return is coming… Last night, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who is eligible to make his MLB return on April 20th, hit three home runs for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the triple-A affiliate for the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tonight on his rehab assignment in El Paso: 5-for-6

3 HR

8 RBI The league isn’t ready for him to be back.

pic.twitter.com/dJ72B8DGGc — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) April 14, 2023

He finished the night 5-6 with three HR, a double, eight RBI and three runs scored as the Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes by a final score of 19-6.

Last August, Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by MLB for testing positive for a banned substance. At the time, the 24-year-old was in the final stages of returning from a fractured left-wrist injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season.

His suspension was not just a massive loss to the Padres, but to all of MLB, and baseball fans across the globe. The passion and thrill level shown by the Dominican Republic native and 2020 National League LatinoMVP, brings out an energy for baseball fans that is second to none.

Tatis or Bad Bunny? 🐰 pic.twitter.com/CPd7l089Am — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 6, 2021

In 273 games played for his career, Tatis Jr. has posted a .292 batting average, with a total of 81 home runs, 195 RBI. No doubt, a phenomenal start to an All-Star career, however; the learning experiences from his suspension is the key to any type of long term success. Learning from mistakes.

The Padres currently sit 7-7 on the year, and are anticipating their gauntlet of a lineup, propelled by Tatis Jr. (2020 NL Latino MVP), Juan Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP), and Manny Machado (2022 NL Latino MVP) to come to fruition soon.

Hopefully sooner rather than later, a lineup with three Latino MVP’s, the world needs to see it!

