Elio Chacón never stole home in N.York – Elio Chacón nunca robó home en N.York

“We own our own future. Let no one take it away from us!”… Nelson Mandela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write, send me your full name and town or city from where you write. Thanks.

Rafael Ávila, from Orlando, says he remembers that, in Venezuela, “a Cuban named Adolfo Phillips stole home” and also refers to the fact that “Elio Chacón, with the Reds, stole home from the Yankees, in Yankee Stadium, during the 1961 World Series.

Friend Rafa: Phillips is not Cuban, but Panamanian. And Elio didn’t steal home, but he scored on Elston Howard’s passed ball in that Series. I was in the press box at Yankee Stadium that afternoon.

Only two have stolen home in the World Series, Jackie Róbinson (Dodgers), in 1955; and Brad Fullmer (Angels), 2002.

Yaselda Patrinini, from Montreal, asks: “Where can I read your column in English? Because I’ve been following it for 21 years and now I’m studying that language.”

Friend Chelda: Yes, if you visit “Latinosports.com”. And thanks for reading me.

Bleires Rivadaneiva, from Caracas, asks…: “Which bigleaguers with three thousand hits and 500 home runs are not in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Eyes…: Albert Pujols, 3384-703; Alex Rodriguez, 3115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3088-507.

Ricardo Richardini, from Tijuana asks…: “Were there any World Series winners with more than one team?”

Amigo Chardo: Jack (El Gato) Morris, won them with the Tigres, Twins and Blue Jays; and Víctor Davalillo with Pirates and Athletics.

Mazatlan’s Walterio Portes asks, “Why do first basemen wear mascots and not gloves like other fielders?”

Amigo Yeyo: They are the ones who receive the most shots and rarely have to take the ball out quickly to shoot elsewhere.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that something called the Contemporary Baseball Committee will consider Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to enter the Hall of Fame, or is it that they just seek attention?”

Amigo Beto: Yes. That group deals with the most recent not chosen by the journalists. That is, our contemporaries.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Elio Chacón nunca robó home en N.York

“Somos dueños del futuro propio. ¡Que nadie nos lo quite!”… Nelson Mandela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si escribes, mándame nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Rafael Ávila, de Orlando, dice recordar que, en Venezuela, “un cubano, llamado Adolfo Phillips, se robo el home” y también se refiere a que “Elio Chacón, con los Rojos, les robó el home a los Yankees, en Yankee Stadium, durante la Serie Mundial de 1961”.

Amigo Rafa: Phillips no es cubano, sino panameño. Y Elio no se robó el home, sino que anotó por passed ball de Elston Howard en esa Serie. Yo estaba en palco de la prensa en Yankee Stadium aquella tarde.

Sòlo dos han robado el home en Series Mundiales, Jackie Róbinson (Dodgers), en 1955; y Brad Fullmer (Angelinos), 2002.

Yaselda Patrinini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Dónde puedo leer su coluna en inglés? Porque la sigo desde hace 21 años y ahora estoy estudiando ese idioma”.

Amiga Chelda: Sí, si entras en “latino sports”. Y gracias por leerme.

Bleires Rivadaneiva, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles bigleaguers con tres mil hits y 500 jonrones no están en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Yeyes…: Albert Pujols, 3384-703; Alex Rodríguez, 3115-696; Rafael Palmeiro, 3020-569; Miguel Cabrera, 3088-507.

Ricardo Richardini, de Tijuana pregunta…: “¿Hubo peloteros ganadores de Series Mundiales con más de un equipo?”.

Amigo Chardo: Jack (El Gato) Morris, las ganó con Tigres, Twins y Blue Jays; y Víctor Davalillo con Piratas y Atléticos.

Walterio Portes de Mazatlán pregunta: “¿Por qué los primeras bases usan mascotín y no guantes como los otros fildeadores?”.

Amigo Yeyo: Son quienes más tiros reciben y pocas veces tienen que sacar rápido la bola para tirar a otra parte.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que algo, llamado ‘Contemporary Baseball Comité’, considerará a Barry Bonds y a Roger Clemens para que entren al Hall de la Fama, o es que sólo buscan llamar la atención?”.

Amigo Beto: Sí. Ese grupo se ocupa de los más recientes no elegidos por los periodistas. Es decir, nuestros contemporáneos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

