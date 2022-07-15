Elly De La Cruz, Another Latino Future Star

Elly De La Cruz, making this baseball thing look easy/MLB,Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles will feature many prospects who will either wow the scouts and GMs who will be in attendance, or have them wondering if they made a mistake with one of these gems. But don’t get me wrong, these MLB evaluators know that it is just one showcase game and the real proof in the pudding is what these brilliant athletes do over the long haul in a season.

Someone to watch Saturday is Reds prospect, SS Elly De La Cruz who was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 for $65,000. He is only 20 years old and has now grown to 6-foot-5 and 200 lb. Giving him more power at the plate. He is the Red’s #2 prospect and ranks #49 in MLB Pipeline.

He is batting .303/.361/.610 with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs in 72 games for High-A Dayton this season and right now he looks to be quite the cheap investment for the returns the Reds are getting. It will be only a matter of time before he will be making more than $65,000. Another Latino who will be a big star one day? We may will have to wait a year or two as the Reds see no need to rush his development.

