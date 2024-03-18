Emmanuel Clase on LatinoMVP Awards: “It is an important award for us Latinos. An award with a story for us.”

Emmanuel Clase, a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer Award. Emmanuel won the very same award last season, will he go back-to-back? - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — I was introduced to Emmanuel Clase in the Guardians clubhouse by José Ramírez who had the courtesy after our interview to bring me over to Emmanuel who was sitting in front of his locker. This was my first time in the Guardians Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona and finding your way around is not easy. Being introduced by one of the stars of the team does make a difference. Emmanuel was all ears.

I introduced myself and told him why I wanted to interview him. I asked him to accompany me to a quieter section of the clubhouse where we were able to sit and talk.

This young, 25-year-old Dominican pitcher and I, a super senior, had a pleasant conversation. As a former teacher and adjunct professor our conversation was educational and fun. We both enjoyed our talk which was more like an informal conversation than an interview. I explained the history of the awards.

I have been in this business long enough to know that players get tired of answering the same questions about their performance, something that we at Latino Sports don’t do. After the interview, I wished him the best as we both bonded for a few minutes thanks to our award that is well respected because it grew out of what many Latinos still face today which is the struggle to be recognized. We gave each other a friendly hug and I told him that I looked forward to seeing him sometime in New York.

The following is the interview we had regarding the LatinoMVP awards.

Interview with Emmanuel Clase

LS: Emmanuel, I came from New York to talk to you and several other players who appeared on a ballot for a special award. The award is called the LatinoMVP award, it’s the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players. Today we are commemorating its 34 years of existence. Maybe you didn’t know about these awards before and that’s why we are here to talk to you.

EC: No, the truth is that I didn’t know much about these awards. (he laughed). I was not yet born when you gave the first award.

LS: Now that you know the history of the awards, what are your thoughts about these awards?

EC: According to the history you have explained, I think it is an important award for us Latinos. An award with a story for us, something very good for the Latin community.

LS: What are your thoughts that there is an award exclusively for Latino players?

EC: The truth is that that is something good, something to motivate us.

LS: How would you feel if you won this award and it was presented to you during Hispanic Heritage Month in front of your fans, in Cleveland in front of your family and your friends?

EC: That would be wonderful. I would feel very good, very proud to represent that Latino association.

LS: (Smiling) Some say that these awards are like a Latin Grammy for baseball. And like the Grammys, just for being named, it is a privilege that is never forgotten. So now you can also say that you were on the ballot for the famous LatinoMVP awards.

EC: (Laughing) That’s a very nice thing to appear on that list. I am very impressed. I will continue working hard to win one of those awards.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports