Emotional farewell to Wilson in Chicago – Emocionó despedida de Wilson en Chicago

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Wilson, one of three.- The best tribute to which one could aspire was the one received by Wilson Contreras at Wrigley Field, on the occasion of his imminent departure from the Cubs.

In each turn at bat he was applauded by more than 40 thousand people, with loving palms out of deep admiration. And at the end of the game, which they beat the Pirates 4-2, his teammates hugged him, one by one, with visible emotion and camaraderie. Especially impressed was the hug with Ian Happ.

Wilson will be traded before Tuesday, the last day of the year for free trades. Three teams had offered prospects for him, the Mets, Dodgers and Padres.

The 30-year-old Valenciano is one of only three remaining on the Cubs’ 2016 champion roster, the others Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks.

Incredible!. The Dodgers are 4-8 against the Pirates and 4-8 against the Nationals, two of the worst teams this season. Instead, against the other clubs they have played 61-24.

The 500 million.- The Dodgers, one of the 10 teams that aspire to make the change with the Nationals for Juan Soto, believe that they will achieve the negotiation. They expect the Dominican to accept an offer of 500 million for 15 seasons, 33 million 333 thousand 333 per year.

Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, turned down the Nationals’ $440 million offer, also for 15 seasons.

This 23-year-old slugger can go to arbitration in February and declare himself a free agent after the 2025 season. This year, the Washington club pays him 17 million, 100 thousand dollars.

Acuña on Soto.- At 19, Soto made it to the big leagues in 2018, when Ronald Acuña outvoted him for Rookie of the Year.

The Dominican had batted for 291, with 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, five steals in seven attempts, during 116 games. El guaireño, 293, 26 homers, 64 RBIs, 16 steals in 21 starts in 111 games.

Hard on the corners.- Among so many youngsters throwing super fast fastballs these days, I’ve been impressed by Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. He stays between 95 and 100 miles per hour and often over corners. In Seattle they gave him a bonus of three million 880 thousand dollars, and now, at 25 years of age, he is in his second season as a big leaguer, and has added 112 strikeouts in 117 innings and a record of 16-9, 3.73.

—————————-Español—————————

Emocionó despedida de Wilson en Chicago

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Wilson, uno de tres.- El mejor homenaje al cual se podía aspirar, fue el recibido por Wilson Contreras en el Wrigley Field, con motivo de su inminente partida de los Cachorros.

En cada turno al bate fue ovacionado por más de 40 mil personas, con palmas amorosas por profunda admiración. Y al terminar el juego, que les ganaron a los Piratas 4-2, sus compañeros de equipo lo abrazaron, uno por uno, con visible emoción y compañerismo. Especialmente impresionó el abrazo con Ian Happ.

Wilson será cambiado antes del martes, último día del año para cambios libres. Tres equipos habían ofrecido prospectos por él, Mets, Dodgers y Padres.

El Valenciano, de 30 años, es uno de solo tres que le quedan a los Cachorros del róster campeón de 2016, los otros, Jason Heyward y Kyle Hendricks.

¡Increíble!. Los Dodgers van con record de 4-8 frente a los Piratas y también de 4-8 con los Nationals, dos de los peores equipos de la campaña. En cambio, ante los otros clubes han jugado para 61-24.

Los 500 millones.- Los Dodgers, uno de los 10 equipos que aspiran realizar el cambio con los Nationals por Juan Soto, creen que lograrán la negociación. Esperan que el dominicano les acepte oferta de 500 millones para 15 temporadas, 33 millones 333 mil 333 por año.

Soto y su agente, Scott Boras, rechazaron la oferta de los Nationals de 440 millones, también por 15 campañas.

Este slugguer, de 23 años, puede ir a arbitraje en febrero y declararse agente libre después de la temporada de 2025. Este año, el club de Washington le paga 17 millones, 100 mil dólares.

Acuña sobre Soto.- A los 19 años, Soto llegó a Grandes Ligas en 2018, cuando Ronald Acuña lo superó en votos para El Novato del Año.

El quisqueyano había bateado para 291, con 22 jonrones, 70 impulsadas, cinco robos en siete intentos, durante 116 juegos. El guaireño, 293, 26 cuadrangulares, 64 remolcadas, 16 robos en 21 salidas de 111 juegos.

Duro en las esquinas.- Entre tantos jovencitos que hoy día tiran rectas super veloces, me ha impresionado, Logan Gilbert, de los Marineros. Se mantiene entre las 95 y 100 millas por hora y a menudo, sobre las esquinas. En Seattle le dieron un bono de tres millones 880 mil dólares, y ahora, a los 25 años de edad, está en su segunda temporada de bigleager, y ha sumado 112 strikeouts en 117 innings y record de 16-9, 3.73.

