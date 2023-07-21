Looking For Pitchers Before July 31 – En Busca De Pitchers Antes Del 31 De Julio

“The important thing is not to be an important person, but to do important things”… George Washington.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – NOTHING is true, just nothing, about the Shohei Ohtani situation. The only truth is that he will be a free agent in October, if Arturo Moreno does not re-sign him to his Angels for a bunch of dollars…

**The trades of players in the Major Leagues are moving quick, given the proximity of the deadline on July 31…

**In Houston, reporters hope the pitching-starved Astros, trade for 27-year-old right-hander Dylan Cease from the White Sox. Cease has a career record of 40-29, 3.67. He was second in the voting for the 2022 Cy Young Award. He is now 4-3, 4.18…

**Another team after pitchers is the Blue Jays, who were talking yesterday about returning Marcus Stroman to Toronto. He started his career with them but is now under contract to the Cubs, who want to trade him. Stroman, 32, pitched in the recent All-Star Game and is 10-6, 2.88 this year…

**In just two games, the Orioles’ top prospect, 19-year-old Jackson Holliday, appeared before he was promoted from Class-A to Double-A. He hit five hits in nine at-bats. Jackson, first pick in the 2022 draft, is the son of Matt Holliday, who was a stellar big leaguer…

**Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz, a 21-year-old from Sabana Grande de Boya, amazed the crowd in Cincinnati with a throw to first base at 97.8 mph, in a play with the visiting Brewers, one of the fastest throws in history by an infielder…

**By the time you read this, maybe the outfielder and left-handed hitter Cody Bellinger, won’t be in a Cub’s uniform, but in an Astro’s uniform. In Houston, where they are very active negotiating players, they consider that he is the man to round out the power in their lineup…

**When the Padres signed Ethan Salas for $5.6 million, they thought they had a great catcher. But the 17-year-old is also a tremendous hitter. He has hit two triples and a single to leave opponents on the field. Ethan is a native of Kissimmee, Florida. Son and grandson of Venezuelan baseball players…

(En Español)

En Busca De Pitchers Antes Del 31 De Julio

“Lo importante no es ser una persona importante, sino hacer cosas importantes”… George Washington.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – NADA cierto, pero nada, acerca de la situación de Shohei Ohtani. La única verdad es que será agente libre en octubre, si Arturo Moreno no lo vuelve a firmar para sus Angelinos por una porretada de dólares…

**Aceleran los cambios de peloteros en Grandes Ligas, ante la proximidad de la fecha límite, 31 de julio…

**En Houston, los periodistas esperan que los Astros, necesitados de pitcheo, logren un cambio por el derecho de 27 años Dylan Cease, de los Medias Blancas. Cease tiene récord en su Carrera de 40-29, 3.67. Fue segundo en la votación para el premio Cy Young 2022. Ahora va con 4-3, 4.18…

**Otros tras lanzadores son los Blue Jays, quienes hablaban ayer de regresar a Toronto a Marcus Stroman, quien comenzó su carrera con ellos, pero ahora está bajo contrato de los Cachorros, quienes quieren cambiarlo. Stroman, de 32 años, lanzó en el reciente Juego de Estrellas y tiene marca este año de 10-6, 2.88…

**En dos juegos nada más, apareció el mejor prospecto de los Orioles, Jackson Holliday, de 19 años, antes de que lo ascendieran de Clase A a Doble A. Es que conectó cinco inatrapables en nueve turnos. Jackson, primera escogencia en el draft de 2022, es hijo de Matt Holliday, quien fuera estelar bigleaguer…

**El tercera base de los Rojos, Elly De La Cruz, dominicano de Sabana Grande de Boya, de 21 años, asombró al público en Cincinnati con un tiro a primera base a 97.8 millas por hora, en juego con los Cerveceros de visita, uno de los disparos de infielders más veloces en la historia…

**Quizá cuando lean esto ya el outfielder, bateador zurdo Cody Bellinger, no esté uniformado de Cachorro, sino de Astro. En Houston, donde están muy activos negociando peloteros, consideran que es el hombre para redondear el poder en esa alineación…

**Cuando los Padres firmaron a Ethan Salas, por cinco millones 600 mil dólares, pensaban que se hacían de un gran receptor. Pero el joven de 17 años, es también tremendo bateador. Ha conectado dos triples y un sencillo para dejar los contrarios en el terreno. Ethan es nativo de Kissimmee, Florida. Hijo y nieto de peloteros venezolanos…

