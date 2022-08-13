Escape from Cuba poor or with luxuries – Escapar de Cuba pobre o con lujos

“The internet is not dangerous at all. We are the dangerous ones”… Bill Gates.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It is horrible, unfortunate, hateful, what three young Cuban baseball players say they have suffered at the hands of human traffickers or coyotes.

With multimillion-dollar promises from the Major Leagues, they take them out of Cuba in small and dangerous boats, bound for Haiti. The trip can last one night or several days, depending on how the waves move. Several shipwrecks have been recorded.

The three boys asked to keep their names secret, because they are in the United States undocumented. One of them recounted:

“From Haiti, they took my wife and me to the Dominican Republic, in an uncomfortable bus, overloaded with baseball players. We were all housed in one house. Even my wife and I had to try to sleep in a room with two other couples.”

There were about 200 in the fields. And they were forced to train more than 12 hours a day, so whoever was responsible for this story, who was a pitcher, had a shoulder injury.

“They told me that in the Major Leagues they train like this, but I found out later that it’s a lie, because rather they take great care of the health of the players, giving them rest.

“Well, as soon as I was injured they left my wife and me without a house or food, as they had done to these two companions.”

There were no doctors for injuries, no insurance of any kind. The food was very bad. And they buy from Dominican officials to avoid sanctions.

They said that, like them, there are dozens of little Cubans abandoned in many places, after having dreamed of the millions of dollars in the Major Leagues.

Now, there are also those who leave Cuba with luxury, as in the case of Orlando Hernández, even when he joined the Yankees in 1998, lying about the fact that he had arrived aboard a raft and constantly fighting sharks.

It was found out that this was a lie, when the owner of a yacht appeared, charging him the three thousand dollars agreed to transport him from Havana to Miami, with an air-conditioned cabin and exquisite food. That was a scandal.

Orlando is a liar all the time. He also removed four years of age upon arrival in the United States, which was verified through his Cuban identity documents.

Between the coyotes who commit crimes through Mexico, Texas and California and those from Cuba-Haiti-Dominican, the only difference is that they traffic in baseball players. But they are as delinquent as the others.

Escapar de Cuba pobre o con lujos

“El internet no es nada peligroso. Los peligrosos somos nosotros”… Bill Gates.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Es horrible, lamentable, odioso, lo que cuentan haber sufrido tres jóvenes peloteros cubanos, en manos de los traficantes con humanos o coyotes.

Con promesas multimillonarias de Grandes Ligas, los sacan de Cuba en pequeñas y peligrosas lanchas, rumbo a Haití. El viaje puede durar una noche o varios días, depende cómo se mueven las olas. Se han registrado varios naufragios.

Los tres muchachos pidieron mantener en secreto sus nombres, porque están en Estados Unidos indocumentados. Uno de ellos contó:

“De Haití, nos llevaron a mi esposa y a mí a Dominicana, en un incómodo autobús, sobrecargado de peloteros. Nos alojaron a todos en una sola casa. Incluso, mi esposa y yo teníamos que tratar de dormir en una habitación con dos parejas más”.

Había unos 200 en los campos. Y los obligaban a entrenar más de 12 horas diarias, por lo que quien costaba esta historia, que era pitcher, se lesionó del hombro.

“Me decían que en Grandes Ligas se entrena así, pero me enteré después que es mentira, porque más bien cuidan mucho la salud de los jugadores, dándoles descanso.

“Bueno, en cuanto me lesioné nos dejaron sin casa ni comida a mi esposa y a mí, como les habían hecho a estos dos compañeros”.

No había médicos para las lesiones, ni seguro de ningún tipo. La alimentación era muy mala. Y compran a funcionarios dominicanos para evitar sanciones.

Dijeron que, como ellos, hay docenas de cubanitos abandonados en muchos sitios, después de haber soñado con los millones de dólares de las Grandes Ligas.

Ahora, también hay quienes salen de Cuba con lujos, como el caso de Orlando Hernández, aún cuando él llegó a los Yankees, en 1998, mintiendo acerca de que había llegado a bordo de una balsa y en lucha constante con los tiburones.

Se supo que eso era mentira, cuando apareció el dueño de un yate, que le cobraba los tres mil dólares acordados por transportarlo La Habana-Miami, con camarote de aire acondicionado y comida exquisita. Eso fue un escándalo.

Orlando es mentiroso a todo tiempo. También se quitó cuatro años de edad al llegar a Estados Unidos, lo que se comprobó a través de sus documentos cubanos de identidad.

Entre los coyotes que delinquen por México, Texas y California y éstos de Cuba-Haití-Dominicana, la única diferencia es que éstos trafican con peloteros. Pero tan delincuentes son los unos como los otros.

