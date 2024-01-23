This Afternoon We Will Reveal About the Hall of Fame –  Esta Tarde Revelaremos Lo del Hall de la Fama

–Oh, my daughter! I’m crying because this thing about you getting married tonight is very hard.

–I hope so, mom, I hope so.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, will be Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I can’t answer you.

This afternoon, at six o’clock Eastern time, we will announce who will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on July 21, as voted by journalists.

Julio Bela, from Manaus, Brazil, asks: “Why do you keep calling the Guardians Indians?”

Friend Jul: Because look: You know they are Indians!

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, comments: “After reading your column of January 18, I reflect on the time we have left to live (I am 85). It does not surprise me (since I have read you for more than three decades) that you express yourself in this way about your farewell to this globe. This serves to reinforce what I have already thought about my last wish. Thank you for expressing it so eloquently and with your feet firmly on the ground. That is your reality and I also wish it to be mine. Greetings with much affection and respect.”

Corina Piñeiro, from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “Not that Wander Franco and the mother of the girl in the case had reached a financial agreement for many millions of dollars. Why then, now they say that they will also sentence him to 20 years in prison?”

Dear friend Choir: Sometimes the processes are longer than one imagines. No one can predict how long they will last, especially if they are well-known people.

The journalist dedicated to tourism, Levy Benshimol, from Caracas, asks: “What is the immediate destination of those young people who sign to be baseball professionals?”

Dear friend Levy: It depends on the condition of each player. Some go to the Academies, others to the minor leagues, if it is winter, some go on to play in their countries and if it is someone very outstanding, it is possible that they will go directly to the Major Leagues at once.

Oscar Andrade, from Maracaibo, asks: “Is it true that a large percentage of the bonuses received by Latin American prospects remains in the hands of the Academies?”

Dear Expensive friend: It never happens when it comes to Major League Team Academies, but it does when they are private Academies. However, that is a payment, which is not “big” but adjusted, discussed, accepted by the player and his agent, because the preparation costs a lot of money.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

