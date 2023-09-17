They’re Partying At Wrigley And Camden – Están De Fiesta En Wrigley Y En Camden

“The first obligation of every human being is to be happy… The second, to make others happy”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

Cubs optimism… They are celebrating at Wrigley Field, because now the Cubs (78-70) believe they can overcome the Brewers (83-64), with the reappearance of pitcher Marcus Earl Stroman, who was injured with a fractured cartilage of his ribs, and remained out of action for two weeks.

Stroman, 32, had a 2.47 ERA in June, but that jumped to 3.85 when he was injured.

He has 10 wins against eight losses.

They also celebrate… The Orioles not only celebrate at Camden Yards the amazing season they are having, but in the minors they have stars like shortstop Jackson Holliday, 19, and the organization’s number one prospect.

In two years he has played in all categories, from rookie to Triple A, and has accumulated a batting average of .318, with 12 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Furthermore, defensively he’s being compared to Derek Jeter, Ozzie Smith and Omar Vizquel.

Doing great guys, doing great!

Manager 2024… On the other hand, in St. Louis, with the Cardinals in last place in the Division with a 65-82, 18 games behind the leaders of Milwaukee, of course there is no hope of qualification.

However, manager Omar Mármol received very good news:

“You will still be our manager in 2024,” organization President John Mozeliak told him, who later told reporters:

“I support Omar, because I think his work was good.”

Mármol, 37, has led the team for two seasons.

A loooong long life… At 107 years old, Chet (Red) Hoff, who until 1911 was a left-handed pitcher for the Highlanders, now the Yankees, died on this day in 1998 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This is how the HOF voting goes… We started working on the voting ballots for the 2024 Hall of Fame.

This year there will be more than 20 candidates and we can vote until December 31, until 12 midnight.

About 400 of the more than a thousand members of the Major League Baseball Writers Association will receive those voting ballots in November.

Those who obtain 75% or more of the votes will be elected, and those who do not reach 5% will be eliminated as candidates.

Those who do not reach 5% for 10 years are also eliminated.

The Cooperstown Hall of Fame is the most respected and famous Sports Museum in the world.

Optimismo Cachorro… Están de fiesta en Wrigley Field, porque ahora los Cachorros (78-70) creen poder superar a los Cerveceros (83-64), con la reaparición del lanzador Marcos Stroman, quien estuvo lesionado con fractura de un cartílago de las costillas, y permaneció dos semanas fuera de acción.

Stroman, de 32 años, tenía efectividad de 2.47 en junio, pero eso subió hasta 3.85 cuando se lesionó.

Tiene 10 victorias frente a ocho derrotas.

También celebran… Los Orioles no solo celebran en Camden Yards la tremenda temporada que han tenido, sino que en las menores les resuenan estelares como el shortstop Jackson Holliday, de 19 años, y prospecto número uno de la organización.

En dos años ha jugado en todas las categorías, desde novatos hasta Triple A, y ha acumulado promedio al bate de .318, con 12 jonrones y 78 impulsadas.

Además, a la defensiva lo comparan hasta con Derek Jeter, Ozzie Smith y Omar Vizquel.

¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Mánager 2024… En cambio, en San Luis, con los Cardenales en último lugar de la División jugando para 65-82, a 18 juegos de los líderes de Milwaukee, por supuesto que no hay esperanzas de clasificación.

Sin embargo, el mánager Omar Mármol, recibió muy buena noticia:

“Seguirás siendo nuestro mánager en 2024”, le dijo el Presidente de la organización John Mozeliak, quien después declaró a los reporteros:

“Respaldo a Omar, porque creo que su labor fue buena”.

Mármol, de 37 años, ha dirigido el equipo en dos temporadas.

Laaaarga vida… A los 107 años de edad murió, tal día como hoy, en 1998, en Daytona Beach, Florida, Chet (Red) Hoff, quien hasta 1911 fuera lanzador zurdo de los Highlanders, ahora Yankees.

Así va lo del HOF… Comenzamos a trabajar en la planilla de votación para el Hall de la Fama 2024.

Habrá más de 20 candidatos y podremos votar hasta el 31 de diciembre y hasta las 12 de la media noche.

Unos 400, de los más de mil miembros de la Major League Baseball Writers Association, recibiremos esas hojas de votación en noviembre.

Serán elegidos quienes obtengan el 75% o más de los votos, y eliminados como candidatos los que no lleguen al 5%.

También se eliminan a quienes durante 10 años no llegan al 5%.

El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, es el Museo Deportivo más respetado y famoso del mundo.

