This is Only Once From January to December – Esto Es Solo Una Vez de Enero a Diciembre

At 12 without seconds

The Child God will come to us,

scared, rightly so

given how crazy the world is

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Merry Christmas!…

May your happiness be great and your bills small.

Christmas is not about opening gifts, it is about opening hearts.

With a shrimp and a mussel I give you a kiss. With a barnacle and my friendship, I wish you a Merry Christmas. And with my love, which is worth an egg, have a Happy New Year!

Nothing is bad, hard or sad, when you have a manger or a nativity scene or a Christmas tree at home.

Merry Christmas, may the joy of these holidays be repeated every day of the new year.

“The Three Wise Men… come from the East… with their taparita full of liquor”… Aha, getting drunk with their hoods on, right?

What about the life of that Prefect of Bethlehem called Pontius Pilate!?

Don’t send me Christmas cards anymore, send me credit cards.

If Christmas dinner is so spectacular and enjoyable, why only once a year?

Any adult who treats a child badly is Herod.

No wonder Jesus, gifted and intelligent, chose Christmas Day to be born.

Santa Claus laughs all the time (HO, HO, HO!) Because he only has to work one day a year.

Yes, yes, Christmas time is magical. It makes my money disappear.

Christmas is only one month a year, but the bills come after every month.

I have a friend so old that his Bible was autographed by the authors.

At Christmas, many toast your health, while ruining theirs.

At Christmas they usually toast everyone’s health, and on the 25th, everyone wakes up sick.

Why in Mexico will it be raw, in the Dominican Republic a hangover and in Venezuela mouse, if those words have nothing to do with drunkenness?

To avoid the mouse, that is, the hangover, do not stop drinking until the 26th.

Vladimir Putin’s Christmas card says: “Peace in this world, except for Ukraine.”

Children believe in Santa Claus, adults believe in politicians.

There are those who rush to buy at Christmas, before prices drop.

“I’m not going to ask Santa Claus for anything, because I stole dad’s credit card”… Pepito.

“At Christmas, my wife gives me gifts so expensive that I can’t afford them”… Joseph McKadew.

How much would Jesus have earned these days if he had been a bigleaguer!?

I’m done, I’m leaving,

and on this date I have not written,

as it is clear here,

Not a baseball line.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Esto Es Solo Una Vez de Enero a Diciembre

A las 12 sin segundos

nos llegará El Niño Dios,

asustado, con razón

por tan loco que está el mundo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Feliz Navidad!...

¡Qué tu felicidad sea grande y tus facturas pequeñas!

La Navidad no se trata de abrir regalos, se trata de abrir corazones.

Con una gamba y un mejillón te regalo un besucón. Con un percebe y mi amistad, te deseo Feliz Navidad. Y con mi cariño, que vale un huevo, ¡que tengas Feliz Año Nuevo!

Nada es malo, duro ni triste, cuando tienes un pesebre o un nacimiento o un árbol de Navidad en casa.

Feliz Navidad, que la alegría de estas fiestas se repita todos los días del nuevo año.

“Los Tres Reyes Magos… vienen del Oriente… con su taparita llena de aguardiente”… Ajá, con que emborrachándose encapillados, ¿no?

¿¡Qué es de la vida de aquel Prefecto de Belén llamado Poncio Pilato!?

Ya no me manden más tarjetas de Navidad, mándenme tarjetas de crédito.

Si la cena de Navidad es tan espectacular y agradable, ¿por qué una sola vez al año?

Todo adulto que trate mal a un niño, es Herodes.

Con razón, Jesús, superdotado e inteligente, escogió el Día de Navidad para nacer.

Santa Claus se lo pasa riéndose todo el tiempo (¡JO, JO, JO!) porque tiene que trabajar solamente un día al año.

Sí, sí, la época de Navidad es mágica. Hace desaparecer mi dinero.

La Navidad es solo un mes al año, pero las cuentas llegan después todos los meses.

Tengo un amigo tan viejo, que su biblia fue autografiada por los autores.

En Navidad, muchos brindan por tu salud, mientras arruinan la de ellos.

En Navidad se suele brindar por la salud de todo el mundo, y el 25, todo el mundo amanece enfermo.

¿Por qué en México será cruda, en Dominicana resaca y en Venezuela ratón, si esas palabras nada tienen que ver con la borrachera?

Para evitar el ratón, o sea, la cruda, la resaca, no pares de tomar hasta el 26.

La tarjeta de Navidad de Vladimir Putín dice: “Paz en este mundo, excepto frente a Ucrania”.

Los niños creen en Santa Claus, los adultos en los politiqueros.

Hay quienes se apresuran a comprar en Navidad, antes que bajen los precios.

“No voy a pedirle nada a Santa Claus, porque le robé la tarjeta de crédito a papá”… Pepito.

“En Navidad, mi esposa me hace regalos tan costosos, que yo no puedo pagar”… Joseph McKadew.

¿¡Cuánto hubiera cobrado Jesús en estos días si hubiera sido bigleaguer!?

Ya terminé, ya me voy,

y en esta fecha no he escrito,

como queda aquí clarito,

ni una línea de beisbol.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5