Eury Pérez Set To Make His MLB Debut

Eury Pérez, age 20, the Marlins top prospect and the highest ranked Dominican pitching prospect - Image Credit: MLB Pipeline/Miami Marlins

MIAMI, FL — Eury Pérez, the Miami Marlins top prospect, ranked No. 10 on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect List, is set to make his big league debut tonight Friday May 12th at loanDepot Park against the Reds.

A lot of 🔥 coming to the @Marlins rotation! Their No. 1 prospect Eury Pérez will make his @MLB debut Friday night in Miami. pic.twitter.com/gfNNqTxjcu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 12, 2023

The 20-year-old, of Santiago, Dominican Republic, standing at six-foot-eight (6’8), will become the youngest pitcher in Marlins franchise history. On a similar note, the right-hander is the first MLB player born in 2003.

Pérez has recorded a 2.85 ERA with 260 strikeouts across 186 career innings in the Minors.

