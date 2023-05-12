Eury Pérez Set To Make His MLB Debut

MIAMI, FL — Eury Pérez, the Miami Marlins top prospect, ranked No. 10 on MLB’s Top 100 Prospect List, is set to make his big league debut tonight Friday May 12th at loanDepot Park against the Reds.
The 20-year-old, of Santiago, Dominican Republic, standing at six-foot-eight (6’8), will become the youngest pitcher in Marlins franchise history. On a similar note, the right-hander is the first MLB player born in 2003.
Pérez has recorded a 2.85 ERA with 260 strikeouts across 186 career innings in the Minors.
To learn more on Pérez and his rise to the big leagues, check out these two articles posted on MLB.com by Brian Murphy and Christina De Nicola.
Eury’s ride from airport ahead of debut? The reigning NL Cy – Brian Murphy
Eury Pérez debut FAQs – Christina De Nicola
