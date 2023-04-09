BRONX, NY– As a Puerto Rican growing up in the South Bronx, one of my most memorable moments was when my father forced me to watch our black and white TV where I saw a black baseball player in a Pirates post-game interview.
I was confused as to why my father who did not speak, or understand English was so adamant about me watching this interview. Then lightening hit me when I heard this black player speak. He said that before answering the question, he had a message for his family and people in Puerto Rico. He asked for his parents blessing, something that we are taught to do as children. Then he went on to say a few more words dedicating to his parents and people of Puerto Rico. That was after the 1971 World Series. Those were the first words ever spoken in Spanish live via a satellite in network TV.
That was historical and sixty-one years later, I and many other thousands of people remember that day as clear as if it was yesterday. However, that is just one of many other narratives that we could speak of the, “Great One” as he is referred to by senior Pittsburg fans. Thus, when my friend Aris called me and told me to watch this ESPN morning program, Get Up where they mentioned Clemente and to let him know my reaction. I did and this article below explains it all. Enjoy.
Major League Baseball: The Meaning of 21 – LINK
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Even so-called Sports Experts don’t understand the value of Roberto Clemente
BRONX, NY– As a Puerto Rican growing up in the South Bronx, one of...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
Tomaron por asalto a las Grandes Ligas -Tomaron por asalto a las Grandes Ligas
They took the major leagues by storm “A good diplomat is someone who can...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURE 269 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS
28.5% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 19 Countries and Territories Total of...
-
Baseball/ 2 days ago
Sandy Alcántara on winning the NL 2022 Prestigious LatinoMVP Award
FLUSHING, NY– Today we had the opportunity to interview Sandy Alcántara the winner of...