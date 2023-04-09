Even so-called Sports Experts don’t understand the value of Roberto Clemente

Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder (21) Roberto Clemente poses for a portrait. Image Credit: Malcolm Emmons-US PRESSWIRE

BRONX, NY– As a Puerto Rican growing up in the South Bronx, one of my most memorable moments was when my father forced me to watch our black and white TV where I saw a black baseball player in a Pirates post-game interview.

I was confused as to why my father who did not speak, or understand English was so adamant about me watching this interview. Then lightening hit me when I heard this black player speak. He said that before answering the question, he had a message for his family and people in Puerto Rico. He asked for his parents blessing, something that we are taught to do as children. Then he went on to say a few more words dedicating to his parents and people of Puerto Rico. That was after the 1971 World Series. Those were the first words ever spoken in Spanish live via a satellite in network TV.

That was historical and sixty-one years later, I and many other thousands of people remember that day as clear as if it was yesterday. However, that is just one of many other narratives that we could speak of the, “Great One” as he is referred to by senior Pittsburg fans. Thus, when my friend Aris called me and told me to watch this ESPN morning program, Get Up where they mentioned Clemente and to let him know my reaction. I did and this article below explains it all. Enjoy.

