Even the umpires are very good – Hasta los umpires son muy buenos

“Caution and calm help each other”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Tonight there will be ice-cold champagne, bottles that look like brides, in the Astros’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park in Houston, awaiting a victorious final out for that house.

On the other side, the Phillies, who have only won two World Series in their 133 years of existence, dream of their hitters finding the right swing against the tangled pitches of the NL champions. Thus, tomorrow, Sunday, they could also bring champagne to their clubhouse, because everything would then be decided in the maximum of seven games.

It’s all going as most tipsters assumed, with the favored Astros ahead, but in these fall classics the underdog has often won. And of the previous 117 Series, 21 have been decided by back-to-back wins for the visitors in Games 6 and 7.

But it is also true that the previous two Series, 2020 and 2021, were decided in six games, respectively, Dodgers over Rays and Braves over Astros. Who knows!

This 2022 Series has been a very good show, with sensational catches that seemed impossible by Nick Castellanos (Phillies) and Chas McCormick (Astros), plus the hitting of Bryce Harper and José Altuve.

They say, “If Harper hits, the Phillies win, if Altuve hits, the Astros win.”

The first five games have been such a good show that the umpires have gone unnoticed. When you don’t even realize that they exist, it’s because they’ve done a remarkable job.

Now, the good news for the Phillies is that they no longer have to face Houston ace Justin Verlander. The bad news for themselves, that the almost forty-year-old, will be in the dugout, helping every pitcher who comes up to the mound for his team as much as possible.

In the stands, Verlander’s wife, stunning model Kate Upton, will continue to cheer on the Astros. They married in 2017 and in 2018, they welcomed a girl named Genevieve who has turned out to be as beautiful as her mother.

After the 2022 World Series, we will attend the free agent show, with this year’s stars, Aaron Judge and the million-dollar duds who will pay about 10 big leaguers in the next 10 years.

Baseball is so much fun that even when there are no games we have fun activities. Or not?

————————-Español—————————-

Hasta los umpires son muy buenos

“La cautela y la calma se ayudan entre sí”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Esta noche habrá champaña helada, botellas que parecen novias, en el clubhouse de los Astros, en el Minute Maid Park, de Houston, en espera de un out final victorioso para los de esa casa.

En el otro lado, los Phillies, quienes solo han ganado dos Serie Mundiales en sus 133 años de existencia, sueñan con que sus bateadores encuentren el swing apropiado ante los lanzamientos enmarañados de los campeones de la Liga Nacional. Así, podrían mañana domingo llevar champaña también a su clubhouse, porque todo se decidiría entonces en el máximo de siete encuentros.

Todo va como lo suponían la mayoría de los pronosticadores, con los favoritos Astros adelante, pero en estos clásicos otoñales mucha veces ha ganado el underdog. Y de las 117 Serie anteriores, 21 se han decidido con dos victorias seguidas de los visitantes en el sexto y el séptimo juegos.

Pero también es cierto que las dos Serie anteriores, 2020 y 2021, se decidieron en seis juegos, respectivamente, Dodgers sobre Rays y Bravos sobre Astros. ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Esta Serie 2022, ha sido muy buen espectáculo, con atrapadas sensacionales, que parecían imposibles, por Nick Castellanos (Phillies) y Chas McCormick (Astros), más el bateo de Bryce Harper y José Altuve.

Suelen decir: “Si Harper batea, ganan los Phillies, si Altuve batea, ganan los Astros”.

Tan buen espectáculo han sido los primeros cinco juegos, que los umpires han pasado inadvertidos. Cuando uno ni cuenta se dá de que ellos existen, es porque han hecho notable trabajo.

Ahora, la buena nueva para los Phillies, es que ya no tendrán que enfrentarse al as de Houston, Justin Verlánder. La mala nueva para ellos mismos, que el casi cuarentón, estará en el dugout, ayudando en cuanto pueda a todo lanzador que suba por su equipo a la lomita.

En las tribunas, la esposa de Verlánder, la despampanante modelo, Kate Upton, seguirá animando a los Astros. Ellos se casaron en 2017 y en 2018, dieron la bienvenida a una niña a quien llaman Genevieve y quien ha resultado ser tan bella como su madre.

Terminada la Serie Mundial 2022, asistiremos al show de los agentes libres, con los estelares protagonistas de este año, Aaron Judge y los totopotichal de millones de dólares que pagarán a unos 10 big leaguers en los próximos 10 años y anexos.

El beisbol es tan divertido, que hasta cuando no hay juegos tenemos entretenidas actividades. ¿O no?

