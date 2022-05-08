Every day should be “Mother’s Day” – Todos los días deberían ser “El Día de la Madre”

As “there is only one mother”, there is also only one Mother’s Day column each year. Here’s the one from 2022.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “If there’s Mother’s Day, why isn’t there Mother-in-law’s Day? And listen to me…: she is the mother that you already know who”… Pacomio.-

“Nothing is perfect in this life. That is why, together with the mother, Papa God created the mother-in-law”… Trapichito.-

“Because of how much they have to do every day, they should be more than one mother for each child”… Lorenzo Meza.-

“Without mothers there would be no children… But hey, we are even, because equally, without children there would be no mothers”… Tomás Céspedes.-

“It is an injustice that on Mother’s Day she has to cook for the whole family”… Oscar Yanes.-

“Eva wanted to buy her mother a gift for Mother’s Day, but she, she couldn’t find what to give a rib?” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“Warning!: Stem cells are not the mothers of cellulite or cell phones”… Joseph McKadew.-

“The nuns call themselves mothers. Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack”… Dick Secades.-

“How many children did Mother Teresa of Calcutta have?”… Pacomio.-

“My mom had a Ph.D. as a laundress”… Lou Gehrig.-

“Being the mother of another mother is very nice… Until they call you a grandmother”… Raquel Castaños.-

“Being a mother is the trophy won by suffering the pain of childbirth”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“If ‘there is only one mother’, how did she manage to bring into the world, by herself, nearly eight billion people who populate this world?”… La Pimpi.-

“Julio Iglesias will donate the zipper of his fly to the Museum of the Mother of Madrid”… Dick Secades.-

Venezuelan umpire Roberto Olivo published in his autobiography that the most mentioned mother in baseball was his.

“When the mother kisses her son, she also kisses the love from which he was born”… Ramón de Campoamor.-

“Mom is the name of God on the lips of children”… Milton Berle.-

“They say automation does it all, while you’re sitting around. But no, the one who does everything is called a mother”… Joey Adams.-

“Don’t tell me that evolution has been successful. How is it possible that mothers still only have two hands and two arms?!”… Milton Berle.-

“As Pope God cannot be present in all houses, he invented mothers”… Joey Adams.-

“Advantage of being a mother…: they can have several children, instead one can have only one mother”…

“Mothers for the family are like flowers for gardens”… J.V.-

Todos los días deberían ser “El Día de la Madre”

Como “madre hay una sola”, también la columna del Día de las Madres es una sola cada año. Aquí va la de 2022.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “Si hay Día de la Madre, ¿por qué no hay Día de la Suegra? Y óyeme…: ella es la madre que ya tú sabes quién”… Pacomio.-

“Nada es perfecto en esta vida. Por eso, junto con la madre, Papa Dios creó a la suegra”… Trapichito.-

“Debido a lo mucho que tienen que hacer cada día, deberían ser más de una madre por cada hijo”… Lorenzo Meza.-

“Sin madres no habría hijos… Pero bueno, estamos a mano, porque igualmente, sin hijos no habría madres”… Tomás Céspedes.-

“Es una injusticia que en El Día de la Madre ella tenga que cocinar para toda la familia”… Oscar Yanes.-

“Eva quería comprarle un regalo a su mamá por El Día de la Madre, pero, no halló qué regalarle a una costilla?”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“¡Ojo!: Las células madres, no son las mamás de la celulitis ni de los celulares”… Joseph McKadew.-

“Las monjas se hacen llamar madres. Dime de qué presumes y te diré de qué careces”… Dick Secades.-

“¿Cuántos hijos tuvo La Madre Teresa de Calcuta?”… Pacomio.-

“Mi mamá tenía un Ph.D. como lavandera”… Lou Gehrig.-

“Ser la mamá de otra mamá es muy agradable… Hasta que llaman a uno abuela”… Raquel Castaños.-

“Ser madre es el trofeo ganado por sufrir los dolores del parto”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“Si ‘madre hay una sola’, ¿cómo hizo para traer al mundo, ella solita, a cerca de ocho mil millones de personas que poblamos este mundo?”… La Pimpi.-

“Julio Iglesias donará el zipper de su bragueta al Museo de la Madre de Madrid”… Dick Secades.-

El umpire venezolano Roberto Olivo publicó en su autobiografía que la madre más mencionada en el beisbol era la suya.

“Cuando la madre besa a su hijo, besa también al amor del cual él ha nacido”… Ramón de Campoamor.-

“Mamá es el nombre de Dios en labios de los niños”… Milton Berle.-

“Dicen que la automatización lo hace todo, mientras uno está sentado por ahí. Pero no, quien lo hace todo se llama madre”… Joey Adams.-

“No me digan que la evolución ha sido exitosa. ¡¿Cómo es posible que todavía las madres tengan solamente dos manos y dos brazos?!”… Milton Berle.-

“Como Papa Dios no puede estar presente en todas las casas, inventó a las madres”… Joey Adams.-

“Ventaja de ser madre…: pueden tener varios hijos, en cambio uno puede tener solo una madre”…

“Las madres para la familia, son como las flores para los jardines”… J.V.-

