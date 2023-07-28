Everyone Becomes A GM This Week

Nolan Arenado and Julio Pabón - Image Credit: Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Reds Coats are coming. The Red Coats are coming. The famous alarm sounded during the Revolutionary War 247 years ago. But it is back again today as the much improved Cincinnati Reds visit LA for the first time since April of 2022.

The Reds sit at 56-48 and are 1.5 games behind the NL Central leader Brewers. They are also 0.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks for the last spot for the NL Wild Card in the October MLB tournament.

The Dodgers lost the series in Cincinnati 2-1 and hope to make that right at home. As the trade deadline approaches, they have added INF/OF Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Amed Rosario, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic. A trade that sent the disappointing Noah Syndergaard to Cleveland for cash considerations.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers acquired right-handed starter Lance Lynn and righty reliever Joe Kelly in a trade with the White Sox. He also states that the teams have yet to confirm the trade and that Chicago’s return was not immediately known. It will hopefully help this struggling bullpen where Joe Kelly should light a fire under the pants of that group and give needed reliable relief to the rotation, and if approved, the Dodgers have sent a statement to the rest of baseball that they are serious about winning the World Series and not just qualifying for the “Tournament.”

Will they try to make a deal with the Cardinals for Southern California native and All Star Nolan Arenado? They may ask for Jack Flaherty to bolster their starting pitching. Depending on what the Cardinals want in exchange for either player will determine what will or will not happen. They can’t lose anything for asking.

Nothing wrong with that. As my mentor, the super scout Tom ‘Tbone’ Giordano, would always tell me. “Son, you have to give up filet mignon to get filet mignon.”

The trade deadline is such a fun time of the year in baseball. When we all get to play GM, enjoy it all.

