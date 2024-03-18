Ezequiel Tovar – Candidate for 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie – Wisdom beyond his age

Ezequiel, 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie candidate poses with exclusive T-shirt given to ballot candidates only - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — Of all the interviews I have done so far, this one with Ezequiel Tovar, a 22-year-old Venezuelan shortstop for the Colorado Rockies was one to remember. Trying to interview sixteen players in seven days visiting nine stadiums is not easy. Though you try to organize a tight schedule, things can easily change. Players might not be available for a variety of reasons, a cancelled game due to the weather, traffic, you name it. So, no matter how well you organize you must be prepared.

I have learned to live by a Chinese saying, “expect the unexpected.” However, this trip to Arizona has truly been a blessing as of the writing of this article I have been able to interview all the players that I have set out to interview. I have had excellent support from many of the teams Media personnel who have helped by getting the player and saving me time, thus allowing me to sometime visit two stadiums in one day. However, I have had a few that I believe were guided from above. I’ve joked and wrote in an earlier article how the “Baseball Gods were helping.”

My culture allows me to understand that there are forces outside of our control that many times guide us and to make things happen. This interview with Ezequiel Tovar I believe was one of them. I was impressed by how this young 22-year-old also believes in those forces.

Interview with Ezequiel Tovar

LS: Tovar how do you pronounce your name

ET: E-ze-quiel, He laughs, “Eziquio”, is what all the gringos call me.

LS: Ezequiel, first, now that you know the history of the awards, which are now celebrating 34 years of existence as the most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players. They are jokingly considered the Grammys of baseball. What do you think about this award?

ET: Believe me, I think all baseball players like me, we are not focused on awards. We just focus on playing hard, you know what I mean. When they told me in the dressing room that I was nominated for this award and that’s why you wanted to interview me, I felt good. But believe me, we don’t play to win awards.

LS: I’m a little confused because we sent letters to all the media departments of all the teams with candidates. We congratulate the team for having a player who is on the prestigious ballot, and we tell them to also inform the player. Did they ever tell you?

ET: No. It’s now that I’m hearing this from you. (We both break out laughing)

LS: Now that you know about the award, what are your thoughts that there is an award exclusively for Latino baseball players?

ET: As I say, it is a big step to know and recognize that Latinos are doing good work in baseball here in America and throughout the world. This is good for Latinos, good for all the players who are helping to promote the game very high.

LS: Finally, if you won the award, I want you to know that this is not an award that is a trophy or a plaque. You have probably been winning trophies since you were in the crib. Our award is a painting and if you win, we will be giving it to you in your home stadium in Colorado in front of your fans. What do you think about that?

ET: Glory to God! I think the glory would be glory to God. That’s the first thing, thanking God for keeping us healthy, for giving us the opportunity to play this game. Blessed, I think that’s the only thing I would think.

LS: You stood out last season and your name appeared on many of the lists of the journalist members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association. After the season they are asked to send in the names of the players they believe should be on the ballot for these awards. That’s how your name appeared on this exclusive ballot.

ET: Happy, happy, all I can say is thank God. That is, he is the one who puts everyone where they need to be. And it is a blessing that he gives us.

LS: God does guide because I came here looking for you without knowing you. Since the game ended, I thought you already had left. I decided to try and come to the Clubhouse anyway. When I get here and open the door you come out! I asked you for Tovar and you respond, “that’s me.!” That’s a message, right?

ET: Of course, of course God knows how to do things.

LS: I too believe that everything happens for a reason. Ezequiel, it has been a pleasure meeting you. Congratulations and we wish you the best.

