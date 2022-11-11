FAN VOTING BEGINS TODAY FOR 2022 ALL-MLB TEAM PRESENTED BY ARM & HAMMER AND OXICLEAN 

First and Second Teams Recognize Best Performers of 2022 Regular Season;

Fan Votes and Decorated Panel to Determine All-MLB Choices;

Cole, Freeman, Hendriks & Soto in Contention for Fourth All-MLB Selection;

For Second Consecutive Year, Ohtani Among Nominees at DH and Starting Pitcher;

Voting Available at MLB.com/AllMLB Until November 22nd at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Major League Baseball today announced the return of the official All-MLB Team presented by Arm & Hammer and OxiClean, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the 2022 regular season. The selections for the All-MLB Team, which was established in 2019, will be announced from Baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, California on Monday, December 5th on MLB Network.

Beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, November 22nd at 5:00 p.m. (ET), fans may vote for their 2022 All-MLB choices at mlb.com/allmlb once every 24 hours. In addition, the ballot will be available in Spanish at lasmayores.com/todomlb. Fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game will have equal say in determining the first-team and second-team choices who comprise the 2022 All-MLB Team.

Fans and panelists will vote for their choices at catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, three outfielders (without regard for left/center/right) and designated hitter, along with five starting pitchers and two relief pitchers on both the first and second teams. All choices should be based on the 2022 regular season, without regard for American League or National League affiliation. The list of nominees that fans and panelists will choose amongst accompanies this press release.

Among the 2022 nominees are 56 players who appeared on 2022 All-Star rosters; 11 rookies; 46 players age 27-or-younger, including 26 players age 25-or-younger; 43 internationally-born players hailing from 10 countries and territories outside the 50 United States; nine Most Valuable Player Award winners; four Cy Young Award winners; 12 Rookie of the Year Award winners; four Reliever of the Year Award winners; six batting champions; 21 members of the 2021 All-MLB Team, including 11 first-team selections and 10 second-team selections; and four players who have been named to the All-MLB Team in each of the last three years since its inception. Additionally, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist at two different positions for a second consecutive year after earning first-team honors as a designated hitter and second-team honors as a starting pitcher in 2021.

All-MLB Team first-team honorees from 2021 featured on the 2022 ballot include starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers; starting pitcher Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees; first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays; reliever Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox; designated hitter Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies; outfielder Aaron Judge of the Yankees; designated hitter Ohtani; third baseman Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves; second baseman Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers; starting pitcher Max Scherzer of the New York Mets; and outfielder Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres. Among the 2021 second-team winners on the 2022 ballot are designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros; third baseman Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox; first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers; starting pitcher Max Fried of the Braves; reliever Kenley Jansen of the Braves; outfielder Teoscar Hernández of the Blue Jays; starting pitcher Ohtani; outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Astros; shortstop Trea Turner of the Dodgers; and starting pitcher Julio Urías of the Dodgers. The four players on the ballot to be honored in each of the last three seasons include Cole, Freeman, Hendriks and Soto.

NOMINEES FOR 2022 ALL-MLB TEAM

Players are listed alphabetically and with their 2022 Club(s).

1B AVG R 2B HR RBI SB OPS aWAR* José Abreu, CWS .304 85 40 15 75 0 .824 4.1 Pete Alonso, NYM .271 95 27 40 131 5 .869 4.2 Luis Arraez, MIN .316 88 31 8 49 4 .795 3.8 Freddie Freeman, LAD .325 117 47 21 100 13 .918 6.5 Paul Goldschmidt, STL .317 106 36 31 99 12 .879 7.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR .274 90 35 32 97 8 .818 3.4 Nathaniel Lowe, TEX .302 74 26 27 76 2 .851 3.2 Matt Olson, ATL .240 86 44 34 103 0 .802 3.3 Christian Walker, ARI .242 84 25 36 94 2 .804 4.6 2B AVG R 2B HR RBI SB OPS aWAR* Jose Altuve, HOU .300 103 39 28 57 18 .921 5.9 Jake Cronenworth, SD .240 88 31 17 88 3 .727 4.2 Tommy Edman, STL .265 95 31 13 57 32 .725 6.0 Andrés Giménez, CLE .297 66 26 17 69 20 .837 6.7 Jeff McNeil, NYM .326 73 39 9 62 4 .836 5.8 Brendan Rodgers, COL .266 72 30 13 63 0 .733 3.1 Marcus Semien, TEX .248 101 31 26 83 25 .733 5.0 Gleyber Torres, NYY .257 73 28 24 76 10 .761 3.4 SS AVG R 2B HR RBI SB OPS aWAR* Willy Adames, MIL .238 83 31 31 98 8 .756 4.6 Bo Bichette, TOR .290 91 43 24 93 13 .802 4.1 Xander Bogaerts, BOS .307 84 38 15 73 8 .833 5.9 Carlos Correa, MIN .291 70 24 22 64 0 .834

…