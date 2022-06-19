Father’s Day, that is, The Day of the Poor – El Día del Padre, o sea El Día el Pobre

Father’s Day is the same as Mother’s Day, but with cheaper gifts. As always, the phrases I published on Mother’s Day were better than today’s.

Father’s Day before Mother’s Day is a consolation prize.

Florists sell fewer flowers during Father’s Day than any other day of the year.

If “there is only one mother”, how many fathers are there?

The most famous Padres are the San Diego Padres.

In San Diego, every day of the year is Father’s Day.

Very suspicious that priests are called Fathers.

Julio Iglesias is going to be declared The Father of Humanity.

To the unknown soldier we honor, but to the unknown father we hate.

The great advantage that fathers have over mothers is that we can urinate in any corner.

You complain that your children love their mother more than you, but you also love your mom more than your dad.

Dad was the one who brought the money home and Mom spent it. That’s why it surprises me that I always loved mom more.

No organization has dealt with defending abandoned parents.

But every irresponsible parent should be injected into the deep brain these six letters …: c-o-n-d-ó-n.

Everyone has his father, even those who have no mother.

It is unfair that we always hear about mothers and never about fathers.

Why do we usually say…: That girl is gorgeous!!?

There are 573 songs of praise to the mother, in all languages.

But there is only one dedicated to the father, the one entitled “My Old Man”. Thank you very much, Piero (music), thank you very much José Tcherkaski (lyrics).

But please make us another one.

He’s a good guy my old man / who walks alone and waiting /, he has a long sadness /, from walking so much.

I look at him from afar/, but we are so different/; is that he grew up with the century /, with streetcar and red wine.

Old man, my dear old man /, now he walks slow /,

like forgiving the wind/. I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time.

He has good eyes/ and a heavy figure/,

age came upon him /, without carnival or comparison.

I have the new years/ and man, the old years/; the pain takes him inside / and he has a history without time.

Old man, my dear old man/, now he walks slow/,

like forgiving the wind.

I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time. I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time.

El Día del Padre, o sea El Día el Pobre

El Día del Padre es igual que El Día de la Madre, pero con regalos más baratos.

Como siempre, las frases que publiqué El Día de la Madre eran mejores que las de hoy.

El Día del Padre ante el de la Madre, es un premio de consolación.

Durante El Día del Padre las floristerías venden menos flores que cualquier otro día del año.

Si “madre hay una sola”, ¿cuántos padres hay?

Los Padres más famosos son los Padres de San Diego.

En San Diego, todos los días del año son El Día del Padre.

Muy sospechoso que a los curas los llamen Padres.

Julio Iglesias va a ser declarado El Padre de la Humanidad.

Al soldado desconocido le rendimos honores, pero al padre desconocido lo odiamos.

La ventaja grande que tenemos los padres frente a las madres, es que podemos orinar en cualquier rinconcito.

Te quejas de que tus hijos quieran más a su madre que a tí, pero tú también quieres más a tu mamá que a tu papá.

Papá era quien llevaba el dinero a la casa y mamá lo gastaba. Por eso me extraña que siempre quise más a mamá.

Ninguna organización se ha ocupado de defender a los padres abandonados.

Pero a todo padre irresponsable deberían inyectarle en el profundo cerebro estás seis letras…: c-o-n-d-ó-n.

Cada quien tiene su padre, hasta los que no tienen madre.

Es injusto que siempre oigamos mentadas de madre y nunca mentadas de padre.

¿Por qué solemos decir…: ¡¡Esa muchacha está padríííííísima!!?

Hay 573 canciones de elogios a la madre, en todos los idiomas.

Pero solo hay una dedicada al padre, esa titulada “Mi Viejo”. Muchas gracias, Piero (música), muchas gracias José Tcherkaski (letra).

Pero, por favor, hágannos otra.

Es un buen tipo mi viejo/ que anda solo y esperando/, tiene la tristeza larga/, de tanto venir andando.

Yo lo miro desde lejos/, pero somos tan distintos/; es que creció con el siglo/, con tranvía y vino tinto.

Viejo, mi querido viejo/, ahora ya camina lerdo/,

como perdonando al viento/. Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo/; soy tu silencio y tu tiempo.

Él tiene los ojos buenos/ y una figura pesada/,

la edad se le vino encima/, sin carnaval ni comparsa.

Yo tengo los años nuevos/ y el hombre, los años viejos/; el dolor lo lleva adentro/ y tiene historia sin tiempo.

Viejo, mi querido viejo/, ahora ya camina lerdo/,

como perdonando al viento.

Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo/; soy tu silencio y tu tiempo/. Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo/; yo soy tu silencio y tu tiempo.

