Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles named the American League Reliever of the Month for April

The following press release was published on MLB.com on Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Closer Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles has been voted the American League Reliever of the Month for April.
Bautista earned his first career Reliever of the Month Award and became just the second Orioles pitcher to win the award since its inception in 2005, joining Jim Johnson (May 2012).
Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles (@felixbautista_20)
- The 27-year-old made 14 appearances and went 2-1 with seven saves in eight opportunities and a 1.42 ERA. In 2 innings pitched, he permitted five runs (two earned) on nine hits with seven walks and 25 strikeouts.
- His seven saves tied for third in the AL and were tied for fifth across the
- The Dominican Republic native struck out 25 of his 58 total batters faced, and his 46 strikeouts per nine innings
Leads all Major League pitchers with at least 13.0 innings pitched.
- The Orioles won 13 of the 14 games in which Bautista appeared, including each of the last
- Bautista, who stands 6’8” and 285 pounds, recorded at least one strikeout in 13 of his 14 appearances, and registered multiple strikeouts in nine of his appearances. In addition, he registered a hitless outing in seven of his games
- The right-hander closed out his award-winning month with saves in back-to-back appearances on Thursday and Saturday at Detroit, and did not allow a hit in either
