The following press release was published on Wednesday, August 2nd on MLB.com — Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles named the American League Reliever of the Month for July

All-Star closer Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles has been voted the American League Reliever of the Month for July.

Bautista, who pitched in his first career Midsummer Classic earlier in the month, earned AL Reliever of the Month for the second straight month. Overall, it is his third career Reliever of the Month Award and his third of the 2023 campaign after winning for April and June. He is the first O’s reliever to win the award on multiple occasions as Jim Johnson was the only other pitcher in team history to take home the honor (May 2012).

The 28-year-old right-hander compiled a 3-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and converted all eight of his save opportunities across his 11 appearances last month. In 14.0 innings pitched, he allowed just three hits with four walks and 25 strikeouts.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native collected multiple strikeouts in all but two of his appearances during the month, and Bautista got more than three outs in three of his appearances.

The 6’8” 285-pound closer converted saves on consecutive days on July 14th-15th and July 22nd-23rd and has now recorded a save on back-to-back days on four occasions this season.

Bautista entered play today ranking third in the Majors with 29 saves on the season. His 17.59 strikeouts per nine innings lead big league relievers and his 101 strikeouts are 24 more than any other reliever in Baseball as he attempts to become the first pitcher in history with at least 13.0 innings pitched to average over two strikeouts per inning across an entire season.

Others receiving votes for AL Reliever of the Month included Nick Pivetta (3-1, 1.91 ERA, 6 G, 1 GS, 28.1 IP, 43 SO), who struck out a franchise record 13 batters in relief on July 17th, and Chris Murphy (1-0, 1.47 ERA, 5 G, 18.1 IP, 15 SO) of the Boston Red Sox; and Justin Topa (0.82 ERA, 13 G, 1 SV, 11.0 IP, 11 SO) of the Seattle Mariners.

