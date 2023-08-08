King Félix's Weekend in Seattle! Félix Hernández weekend in Seattle vs. Baltimore featuring Supreme Court T-Shirt giveaway and Félix Bobblehead Night - Image Credit: SeattleMariners/MLB

The following press release was published on MLB.com — Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame Induction Night sold out; Tickets going fast for upcoming homestand against the Padres and Orioles

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Seattle Mariners announced today that Félix Hernández’s Hall of Fame Induction Night on Saturday, August 12 at T-Mobile Park is sold out. Saturday’s evening game is part of a weekend-long celebration the club is hosting in honor of King Félix.

Tickets are going fast for the upcoming homestand, including the other two games of Félix’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which include Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame Fireworks presented by T-Mobile on Friday, August 11, and the first 20,000 fans through the gates on Sunday, August 13 will receive a Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame Bobblehead presented by Starbucks. The Mariners are hosting the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles for all three games this weekend as they continue their postseason push. Friday night’s game starts at 7:10 pm, while Sunday’s series finale begins at 1:10 pm.

Victory Hall at Boxyard will be fans’ pregame and postgame destination on Friday and Saturday for celebrating Félix’s induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame. The popular event hall will be transformed into the King’s Court, where fans can get their hands on turkey legs, limited-edition Félix inspired cocktails, participate in costume contests, giveaways, and more.

Beginning tomorrow, the San Diego Padres come to town with fans excited to catch a matchup between two of the hottest teams in baseball. Since July 1, the Mariners are 22-10 (.688), tied for the best record in MLB, while San Diego ranks tied for 6th-best with a record of 18-12 (.600) in that span.

August 8 at 6:40 p.m. against the San Diego Padres

Mariners Value Game – Enjoy tickets as low as $10 for View Level, $20 for Main Level and $30 for Terrace Level tickets. Combine this special with the expanded Value Menu, offering ballpark favorites like Hempler’s hot dogs, nachos, and refillable Coca-Cola sodas, along with new items like ice cream sandwiches and Uncrustables ranging from $2 to $4. Find more information at Mariners.com/Value.

August 9 at 6:40 p.m. against the San Diego Padres Mariners Value Game



