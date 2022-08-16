Fernando Tatis Jr. is a complete idiot – Fernando Tatis, hijo es un idiota redomado

“A police officer in Washington fined me 100 dollars, for an offense I committed while driving. I apologized like this: Hey, I’m the manager of the Nationals. And this was his reaction…: Oh yeah?! then, a hundred dollars more, for how badly they are playing!”… Dave Martínez.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you wrote.

Laimar Arcadio, from Las Matas de Farfán, Dominican, asks: “What do you think of the Fernando Tatis case?”

Amigo Laimo: Tremendous nonsense from this guy, in the second season of a 14-year, $340 million contract. What do you need to take steroids for?

I am very sorry, especially for his father, who has been a very serious man in baseball. You must be wondering just like me, how does a 23-year-old, signed until 2034, for that guy full of dollars, play the idiot and say he doesn’t know what Clostebol is, a prohibited steroid, that he used on his chest and back? .

Perhaps because he’s taking care of the ridiculous blonde chicks hanging around him, he doesn’t have time to know what he’s taking… his teammates have said that they don’t want him anymore and that he’s not needed in that lineup. Poor rich kid!

Eduardo Espadas P. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “Do the Yankees prohibit their players from chewing tobacco?”

Friend Lalo…: That’s not allowed in any stadium in New York.

Alexis Manzanilla from El Junquito

asks…: “Why did Raúl Pérez Tovar not reach the Major Leagues and, please, publish his numbers in the minors and in Venezuela?”

Friend Al…: At the time of this valuable baseball player, it was not as easy as it is now to reach major baseball. There were fewer teams in the Major Leagues, fewer scouts went to Latin America, the Academies did not exist and power at bat was demanded of outfielders, which he never had. In the minors he appeared in 920 games, batted 283, 14 home runs, 365 RBIs. In Venezuela, 17 Championships, 1977-1996, average of 288, 32 home runs, 323 RBIs.

Gomer Arriojas, from El Tigre, asks…: “Did you vote? by Iván Rodríguez for his induction into the Hall of Fame? And is it counterproductive to pay multimillion-dollar bonuses to rookies who haven’t even set foot on a Major League field?

Friend Go…: Yes, I voted for Iván. And all the bonuses are paid to “rookies who have not even set foot on a Major League field”, since they give them the money when they are just signed.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————Español————————————–

Fernando Tatis es un idiota redomado

“Un policía me multó en Washington con 100 dólares, por falta que cometí manejando. Me disculpé así: Oiga, soy el mánager de los Nationals. Y ésta fue su reacción…: ¡¿Ah, sí?! entonces, cien dólares más, por lo mal que están jugando!”… Dave Martínez.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribiste.

Laimar Arcadio, de Las Matas de Farfán, Dominicana, pregunta: “¿Qué opina del caso Fernando Tatis?”.

Amigo Laimo: Una tremenda tontería de este muchacho, en la segunda temporada de un contrato para 14 años por $340 millones de dólares. ¿Para qué necesita doparse?

Lo siento mucho, especialmente por su padre, quien ha sido un hombre muy serio en el beisbol. Debe estar preguntándose igual que yo, ¿cómo un tarajallo de 23 años, firmado hasta 2.034, por ese tipotochal de dólares, se hace el idiota y dice no saber qué es Clostebol, un esteroide prohibido, lo que se metió entre pecho y espalda?.

Quizá por cuidarse las ridículas clinejas rubias que le cuelgan, no tiene tiempo para saber qué toma… Sus compañeros de equipo han dicho que ya no lo quieren y que no hace falta en esa alineación. ¡Pobre rico!

Eduardo Espadas P. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Los Yankees prohíben a sus peloteros masticar tabaco?”.

Amigo Lalo…: En ningún estadio de Nueva York se permite eso.

Alexis Manzanilla de El Junquito

pregunta…: “¿Por qué Raúl Pérez Tovar no llegó a Grandes Ligas y, por favor publique sus números en las menores y en Venezuela?”.

Amigo Al…: En la época de este valioso pelotero no era tan fácil, como ahora, llegar al beisbol mayor. Había menos equipos en Grandes Ligas, iban menos scouts a Latinoamérica, no existían las Academias y se exigía poder al bate a los outfielders, lo que él nunca tuvo. En las menores apareció en 920 juegos, bateó para 283, 14 jonrones, 365 impulsadas. En Venezuela, 17 Campeonatos, 1977-1996, promedio de 288, 32 jonrones, 323 impulsadas.

Gomer Arriojas, de El Tigre, pregunta…: “¿Votó ud. por Iván Rodríguez para su ingreso al Hall de la fama? Y ¿es contraproducente pagar bonos multimillonarios a novatos que ni siquiera han pisado un terreno de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Go…: Sí voté por Iván. Y todos los bonos son pagados a “novatos que ni siquiera han pisado un terreno de Grandes Ligas”, puesto que les entregan el dinero cuando los acaban de firmar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5