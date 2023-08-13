Fernandomania Continues In The City Of Angels

Fernando Valenzuela Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Billy Coppola/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the third game of this four-game set, the 45-71 Rockies face off against the 69-46 Dodgers. LA started Tony Gonsolin, 7-4, 4.42 ERA, and Colorado went with Peter Lambert, 2-3, 5.57 ERA. Not the greatest pitching match-up, but have no fear; they will be in the locker room getting a massage and a steak sandwich by the fifth inning. Having thrown their scripted game of fewer than 87 pitches. I am beginning to question featuring starters that are less than Clayton Kershaw or Gerrit Cole when I write about a game.

One pleasant observation has been a rookie that has been playing under the radar in the NL, Colorado’s twenty-one-year-old shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar, Maracay, Venezuela. From what I have seen this year, he is flawless on defense and quite capable of hitting big-league pitching.

He is batting .256 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. Keep an eye on him as he gains more experience at this level. Tonight he hit the game’s first pitch 426 feet into the netting in deep center field.

As for the Dodgers, the addition of former Mets top prospect Amed Rosario, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, and Former Dodger favorite Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, have brought more stability and flexibility to manager Dave Roberts lineups. Also, what is so obvious here at Dodger Stadium, where there is always close to 50,000 in attendance every night, is Hernández getting more loud cheers than Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The fans here in LA love this guy.

By the way, Gonsolin went six innings throwing 91 pitches. Lambert went six innings and threw 85 pitches. They both left with the Dodgers leading 3-0. The final score was 4-1 Dodgers, with all runs scored coming off of home runs by Will Smith, James Outman, and Amed Rosario. The lone run for the Rockies was that first pitch homerun by Tovar leading off the game.

That’s seven straight wins! pic.twitter.com/DfhYMcr18E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2023

Time of game was 2:13. The attendance of 52,515 was the fifteenth of the season on #34 “El Toro,” Fernando Valenuela Bobblehead night. What a fantastic “Fernandomania” weekend in the “City of Angels.”

It’s Fernando Valenzuela Bobblehead Night presented by @Yaamava! pic.twitter.com/0uKBhE4ILo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2023

