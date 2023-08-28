FIBA World Cup Preview: Group F

Group F in 2023 FIBA World Cup - Image Credit: FIBA

The preliminary rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup kicked off this past weekend with Group F, headlined by Georgia, Slovenia, Venezuela, and Cape Verde, going highly under the radar.

Here’s everything you need to know, continuing with Group F:

🇬🇪Georgia (FIBA Rank: 32)

How They Got Here: Georgia is making history, as they finally qualified for their first-ever FIBA World Cup, earning one of the last spots in the EuroBasket Qualifiers. This revamped Georgia team has already turned heads, with a high-powered offense, and upset ability, which they showed in a crazy 82-76 win against Spain during EuroBasket.

The Guy: The main contributor and clear leader for this Georgian squad is going to be Tornike Shengelia. Shengelia was unstoppable in the qualifiers, putting up 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Shengelia is considered a Georgia basketball legend, and is who everyone expects to lead Georgia to a potential top-16 (or better) finish.

X-Factor: In tandem with their established veterans–and what really makes the Crusaders different than ever before–are their new young stars. Leading the charge is Sandro Mamukelashvili, a former Seton Hall star who now plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

Mamukelashvili has always been known for his explosive scoring ability, and is a needed big body down low, which will come in handy, especially against some of the other European powerhouse teams.

🇸🇮Slovenia (FIBA Rank: 7)

How They Got Here: Slovenia is no stranger to the big stage: in their last 10 FIBA events, they’ve finished in the top half of every competition they played in. Year in and year out, they have been a strong team, from their superstar, to their plethora of role players that make them hard to be on both sides of the court.

The Guy: Not only Slovenia’s best player, but arguably the best overall player in this year’s World Cup, is Luka Dončić. Dončić is already seen as a top-five NBA player, and so his simple presence on this team is enough to make them podium contenders. Dončić can do absolutely everything offensively: and he makes it looks easy, too.

In just two games for Slovenia, Dončić is already averaging 35.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6 assists, all of which are team highs. With Luka at the helm, this team is hard to stop.

X-Factor: What makes Slovenia especially dangerous this year, as compared with year’s past (Dončić has played for Slovenia since 2017), is the supporting cast they have for their superstar. The likely second option behind Dončić, it seems, is 7-footer Mike Tobey, whose big frame, soft hands, and good touch make him the the top receiver of Luka’s flashy passes into the paint, time and time again. If Luka has other guys to rely on for scoring, and a rim protector defensively, Slovenia is going far.

🇻🇪Venezuela (FIBA Rank: 17)

How They Got Here: Despite the fact that Venezuela, who few consider a “basketball country,” has very few recognizable names on their roster, they remain one of the staples of major FIBA events coming out of the Americas. They earned a 7th-place finish in the AmeriCup to clinch their spot in the World Cup this year, but face a tough slate in their preliminary group stage.

The Guy: Venezuela has tons of experience on their roster, including six players who also played when they won the 2015 AmeriCup, but this year, their newcomers are bound to steal the show. 23 year-old Garly Sojo is leading the new wave of venezolanos in basketball; in the group stage, he’s led in scoring (14.5 points per game) and in rebounding (4.5 rebounds) despite his 6’5″ frame.

Garly Sojo with a smooth drive and tough finish 🧈 😤#FIBAWC x #WinForVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/pI0jzzK1N8 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) February 27, 2023

Sojo needs to work some magic, though, for Venezuela to do any damage in the Classification Stage.

X-Factor: At the end of the day, experience tends to be the biggest factor for a team’s overall success. For Venezuela, Heissler Guillent will have to step up.

The 36 year-old point guard has been with Team Venezuela for a while now, and his ability to control the offense is what could unlock their full potential. Low turnover and high assist numbers will be key for Guillent this tournament.

🇨🇻Cape Verde (FIBA Rank: 64)

How They Got Here: Funny enough, Cape Verde is yet another country, and the second in their group, making a debut appearance in the FIBA World Cup. Even further, Cape Verde is making history twice over by being the smallest country ever to qualify on the world stage, doing so in dramatic fashion by beating Cote D’Ivoire in their final African Qualifiers game.

The Guy: Just making the World Cup would be enough for most teams; but Cape Verde is coming out for blood. Despite only just now making their debut, Cape Verde has been building their roster for some time, and finally hold all the pieces necessary to compete. The most exciting prospect for the Blue Sharks is Edy Tavares, though, who plays for Real Madrid, but is receiving NBA interest because of his dynamic play.

Edy Tavares out there playing volleyball in Okinawa 🏐#FIBAWC x #WinForCaboVerde 🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/IO7hplwfSM — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 26, 2023

He has been dominant on the boards, averaging 13 a game in his two World Cup showings; at 7’3″, Tavares is one of the hardest players to box out, making him a huge asset for Cape Verde.

X-Factor: Because Tavares is so good, he will be every team’s focus, likely drawing double teams every possession. So, other guys will need to step up if Cape Verde wants to win. Thus far, the biggest factors have been Will Tavares, who is leading the Blue Sharks in scoring, and Ivan Almeida, a leader for the team during their run to qualify for the World Cup.

While Tavares takes on the scoring load, Almeida is doing a little bit of everything, placing top three in every major category for the team. The tandem was massive in earning the country their first World Cup win ever over Venezuela on Monday, but need to do even more if they hope to compete with Slovenia.

Prediction:

Slovenia Georgia Cape Verde Venezuela

Slovenia will have absolutely no problem advancing with the group they were given, and will be able to advance even if Dončić carries them all the way through their opening three games. Georgia, despite being here for the first time, has looked solid and lucked out in being in a group that gives them a fighting chance. Both Cape Verde and Venezuela, while talented, just don’t have enough to beat the top half of Group F, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they become regulars in the World Cup in the coming years.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports