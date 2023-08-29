FIBA World Cup Preview: Group H

Group H in 2023 FIBA World Cup - Image Credit: FIBA

Group H, one of the eight groups in the 2023 FIBA World Cup has been nicknamed, “the Group of Death” and it’s for good reason — Canada, France, Latvia, and Lebanon, all wrapped in one. Who will be the last team standing in “the Group of Death?”

Here’s everything you need to know, continuing with Group H:

🇨🇦Canada (FIBA Rank: 15)

How They Got Here: Canada has long been a consistent FIBA contender, but never really a top-tier team. Going into this year’s World Cup, though, they’ve looked nothing short of fantastic. After just barely missing out on a podium finish and earning 4th place in the FIBA AmeriCup, the Canadians came back out in the American Qualifiers looking brand new: they tore their way through their competition, going 17-1 overall, and easily earning their place in this year’s competition.

The Guy: The hype around Team Canada has never been higher, and for good reason: this year, seven of their 15 roster spots are filled by current NBA players. Among them is NBA All-Star, and 1st Team All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Having just turned 25, SGA is already seen as one of the top players of the new generation, so his impact for Canada is massive. Expectations were high going into the “Group of Death,” but SGA has exceeded them.

In just 22 minutes a game, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.5 points (ninth among all scorers thus far), nine rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Even further still, he has an insane 32.5 plus-minus, meaning that when he’s on the court, Canada has been practically unstoppable. A podium finish is not out of the question with SGA playing like he is.

X-Factor: With the overwhelming amount of NBA talent that Canada rarely sees on their roster, there are too many names to choose from. But if we learned anything from Canada’s blowout win over France in their opener, it’s that Kelly Olynyk is going to be a huge factor for head coach Jordi Fernández.

Olynyk, despite not having the same fame as other stars like RJ Barrett or Dillon Brooks, has been a huge help on both sides of the ball, providing great efficiency from inside the paint (88.9% on two-pointers) on a team full of shooters, a being a defensive nightmare, as he’s had no trouble guarding all five positions.

🇫🇷France (FIBA Rank: 5)

How They Got Here: France’s high FIBA ranking is no fluke: they are definitely a powerhouse program of FIBA basketball. There was little trouble for them in the European Qualifiers, where they cruised for a first place finish in their group. France had big aspirations going into the World Cup, given their podium finishes in the last three tournaments, dating back to 2011.

The Guy: By far the most famous player on the team, Rudy Gobert is the center of the very deep French roster. The 31 year-old Minnesota Timberwolves center has been a staple of Les Bleus Basketball for a while now. For France to succeed, though, they need Gobert to play like the three-time NBA All-Star that he is. But so far, he hasn’t done his job, only putting up 8.5 points and eight rebounds per game on underwhelming efficiency. If France want to salvage their reputation in the Classification Games, they need Gobert to step up.

Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nic Batum put on a show for @FRABasketball 🔥pic.twitter.com/UKo5oQnBCn — NBA (@NBA) August 8, 2023

X-Factor: Despite their underwhelming performance so far, one bright spot for France has been NBA veteran Evan Fournier, who has been carrying their absymal offense: on a team that’s 22nd in scoring this tournament, Fournier is averaging 21.7 points in just over 28 minutes. The biggest issue for him is that he can only do so much. The lack of young talent for France has hurt them, so 30 year-old Fournier has been forced to carry a load he rarely has to.

🇱🇻Latvia (FIBA Rank: 29)

How They Got Here: Latvia might not have as many big-name guys on their roster, but, backed by their Italian-born head coach Luca Banchi, they run like a well-oiled machine. They finished top-five in every major offensive category during the European Qualifiers, showcasing their ability to hold their own against even the best.

The Guy: Latvia is solid across the board, but don’t have a real leader now that captain Dairis Bertans is out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Their best player in their three opening games, though, has been Rolands Smits, who’s scored 15.3 points per game whole shooting nearly 60% from the field, and added 4.3 rebounds. Smits 6’9″ frame makes him a big threat inside, combined with his knockdown shooting which make him hard to guard for other bigs.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲: "It's the Group of Death, Latvia have no chance."

𝗟𝗮𝘁𝘃𝗶𝗮:#FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia pic.twitter.com/Zk2BwiAji5 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023

X-Factor: Although he hasn’t fully developed into his best form during this World Cup, Davis Bertans is definitely the most well-known player on Team Latvia. The OKC power forward was huge in their clinching 88-86 win over France, scoring 15 points and grabbing four boards. Bertans’ consistency will be huge to Latvia’s success in Round 2.

🇱🇧Lebanon (FIBA Rank: 43)

How They Got Here: After a heartbreaking loss in the Asian Qualifiers four years ago to just barely miss out on the 2019 World Cup, Lebanon redeemed themselves by pushing their way into qualification this year, finishing with a 13-4 record. However, Lebanon got an unlucky draw, and received the blunt end of the Group of Death.

The Guy: Entering their fourth World Cup appearance, the Cedars are led by point guard Wael Arakji, who led them in scoring in the qualifiers. Arakji picked up right where he left off, pouring in 17 points and 5.7 assists per game. His play hasn’t led to any wins as of yet, but Arakji is definitely doing his job, and hopefully his play can continue into the Classification Round.

Wael Arakji with 21 PTS at half-time on 90% FG. 🔥#FIBAWC x #WinForLebanon 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/kk9HEIS21G — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

X-Factor: Up-and-coming star Sergio El Darwich is the player the Cedars will have to look forward to, not only this time around, but in future tournaments, too. At 27 years-old, El Darwich is entering his prime, and has shown his capabilities, putting up a statline of 12 point, 3.7 rebound, and 1.3 steal averages. El Darwich can be the future of Lebanese basketball if he continues with his current pace.

Predictions:

Canada Latvia France Lebanon

Canada is far and away the best team in this group, and has the potential to be World Cup champions, so their first place spot is no surprise. After a first blowout loss to Canada, France looks shaken, and their loss to Latvia officially knocks them out of things, while bumping Latvia into a guaranteed spot in the next round. France, while they struggled, will still be able to beat out Lebanon due to their stronger experience and talent. At the end of the day, Lebanon will learn a good lesson about what they need to bring to the table next time to compete with the giants of FIBA.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports