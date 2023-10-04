Connect with us

FIFA: 2030 World Cup to be played across six countries, three continents

Image Credit: Reuters/Action Images

The following was released on MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday October 4th — FIFA: 2030 World Cup to be played across six countries, three continents

The upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup featuring an unprecedented three host nations (United StatesCanada and Mexico) could be just a small stepping stone for what world soccer’s governing body has in mind for the centennial edition of the tournament four years later.

The FIFA Council on Wednesday announced an ambitious plan for the 2030 World Cup – the competition’s 100th anniversary – to be played in six nations across three different continents.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain – the lone candidacy bid accepted by the council – would co-host the event, pending a successful bidding process to be approved by the FIFA Congress in 2024.

In addition: Uruguay, the site of the first-ever World Cup held in 1930, would host a special ceremony in the capital city of Montevideo. Three opening games would also be played in three separate South American countries: Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

All six host nations would automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup.

“In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a press release.

Image Credit: FIFA

FIFA also confirmed the bidding process for both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups will be conducted concurrently during next year’s FIFA Congress. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) were specifically singled out by the world governing body to present bids for the latter tournament.

The 2026 World Cup, featuring an expanded 48 countries, will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico – the first time three different nations have simultaneously hosted the event. In 2002, South Korea and Japan shared hosting duties.

Last year’s competition in Qatar included 32 teams, with Argentina emerging victorious after a legendary penalty-shootout win over France in the final.

Lionel Messi in 2022 FIFA World Cup – Image Credit: FIFA/Twitter

Lionel Messi, now with Inter Miami CF, led La Albiceleste to their third title, while Atlanta United star Thiago Almada also featured in Lionel Scaloni´s squad and made history as the first active MLS player ever to win a World Cup.

